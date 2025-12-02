ETV Bharat / state

KDMC Finally Takes Responsibility For Death Of Youngster Who Fell Into Manhole

Mumbai: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has taken responsibility for the death of a pre-teenager who fell into a manhole due to the incompetence of the civic authority. The KDMC even told the Bombay High Court during a hearing on Tuesday, it would pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the boy's parents.

A bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Sandesh Patil heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ruju Thakkar, seeking to make the civic authorities and contractors liable for compensation to victims or their families due to pothole-related deaths and injuries. Thakkar has filed a contempt petition in the High Court alleging that the municipal administration has failed to maintain the roads in Thane district.

The KDMC has confirmed that this money will be paid to Eknath Kadam, the father of 13-year-old Ayush Kadam, within two weeks. The High Court has also taken serious note of the awful conditions on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road, with a record of 18 deaths owing to potholes this year.

The Ghodbunder Road connects Thane to North Mumbai, Borivali onwards to Mira Road, also Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi and Gujarat. It is the only highway that is connected by road and important for goods movement. However, the biggest hurdle here is that of traffic, a problem that has persisted since many years. The authorities say the problem area is at Gaimukh Ghat, in Thane, and the conditions have worsened since the last two years.

The High Court asked, "Why is the administration not taking this problem seriously?" The petitioners have also petitioned the High Court, stating that the municipality's assertion that not a single person perished in a road accident due to potholes in Thane throughout the year is incorrect.

Thakkar contended that 18 people died in various accidents till now due to bad conditions on roads in Thane in 2025. The bench has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government to respond in the hearing on December 15, 2025.

In fact, the Bombay High Court had previously given detailed directions on the issue of potholes and open manholes in 2018. While disposing of that petition, the court allowed the petitioners to appeal again to the High Court if the problems persisted. Thakkar has filed a fresh petition in the High Court on the issue of a 13-year-old boy from Dombivli falling into a manhole and dying.