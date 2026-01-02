ETV Bharat / state

KCR, Harish Rao ‘Deserve Hanging’ For River Water ‘Injustice’: Telangana CM Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing the previous BRS regime of causing "greater injustice" to Telangana in irrigation projects than what was done during undivided Andhra Pradesh, CM Revanth Reddy has said it would not be wrong even if his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew T Harish Rao were "hanged" for this.

The BRS hit back at Reddy, alleging that he wished for the death of two of its leaders.

Making the remarks at a PowerPoint presentation made by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to ruling Congress leaders on river water issues, Reddy recalled a quote by late Telangana poet Kaloji Narayana Rao to underline his point: "We will kick out outsiders who exploit us, and we will bury alive those from our own region if they exploit us." Telangana was formed as it had "suffered injustice" in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said, alleging that the state suffered even "greater injustice" in the utilisation of Krishna and Godavari river waters and in the allocation of funds during the BRS rule.

KCR and Harish Rao, who served as irrigation minister during the BRS government, were a "bigger evil" for Telangana if they echoed the stance of former undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who opposed the formation of Telangana, the CM said.

"What Kaloji Narayana Rao said exactly applies to then CM KCR and Irrigation Minister Harish Rao. I am saying this with authority—it is not wrong even if they are hanged for the injustice in river water issues," Reddy alleged.

However, he noted that India is a democratic country where even the 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab was executed only after a long and fair trial. "If Kasab had so many facilities, imagine how many KCR would have. Moreover, they earned money and can hire any lawyer," he claimed.

Reddy invited KCR to attend the ongoing Assembly session for a debate on river water issues and pending irrigation projects, assuring that the government was receptive to his suggestions and would ensure due respect to the BRS president in the House.