ETV Bharat / state

KC Tyagi Severs Ties With Nitish Kumar's JD(U); To Play A Bigger Role in Uttar Pradesh Politics

Patna: Janata Dal (United) stalwart K C Tyagi, who served as its face in Delhi for decades, has quit the party. He will enter the political arena in his native state, Uttar Pradesh, in the coming days.

"I will now devote my time to Uttar Pradesh, from where I contested the Lok Sabha polls six times. My relation with Bihar and JD(U) has been since the time of great socialist leaders like Karpoori Thakur, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sharad Yadav, and Nitish Kumar. But I will now pay attention to Uttar Pradesh," Tyagi told ETV Bharat.

The 75-year-old leader will attend a meeting of like-minded political friends, sympathisers and activists in New Delhi on March 22 to "discuss the political situation of the country" and decide the future course of action.

The former MP's move coincided with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar's election to the Rajya Sabha, which signalled that he was moving away from active politics amid indications of health-related issues.

Tyagi had issued a written note about no longer being a member of the JD(U) on March 16, the day Nitish was elected to the Upper House of the Parliament. However, it came to light on Tuesday.

"The membership campaign of the party has ended. This time, I have not renewed my membership. Though my commitment to the larger and wider ideological points concerning the interests of downtrodden, peasants and agriculturalists, including the deprived sections of the society, remains as firm as ever. My future course of action will be decided soon in consultation with all the required people," Tyagi said in his note.

Remembering that the JD(U) came into existence on October 30, 2003, with the merger of the Samata Party and Janata Dal, Tyagi, who hails from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh and was a founder-member, pointed out that he worked as its secretary-general while George Fernandes was its president.

He later worked as the chief general secretary, secretary-general, chief spokesperson, and political advisor of the JDU during the tenure of Sharad Yadav and Nitish as the party president.