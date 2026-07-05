Kaziranga's Veteran Patrol Elephant Joymala Dies At 66, Leaves Behind Rich Conservation Legacy
She played a vital role in anti-poaching patrols, wildlife monitoring, rescue operations and routine activities on forest protection, working alongside generations of frontline forest personnel.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Tezpur: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday bid an emotional farewell to one of its longest-serving patrol elephants, Joymala, whose decades of dedicated service made her an enduring symbol of wildlife conservation in Assam.
The 66-year-old jumbo died on Friday night at the Naloni area under the Agoratoli Range following prolonged illness despite receiving continuous veterinary care for nearly a year, director C Ramesh said.
Born in 1960, Joymala joined the forest department in 1992 and served the protected area of Kaziranga for 34 years. During her long association with the park, she played a vital role in anti-poaching patrols, wildlife monitoring, rescue operations and routine forest protection activities, working alongside generations of frontline forest personnel.
Joymala was widely regarded as a dependable companion of forest guards and mahouts who regularly traversed the difficult terrain of Kaziranga to safeguard its rich biodiversity.
Her contribution gained international acclaim in 2004 when a dramatic encounter with a tiger was captured on camera. During a patrol, a tiger leapt over Joymala, creating one of the most memorable wildlife photographs associated with Kaziranga and highlighting the courage of the park's patrol elephants and their handlers.
For several years, Joymala was looked after by veteran mahout Satyaban Pegu, with whom she shared a close bond. In later years, her responsibility was taken over by mahout Nilakhanta Koch, who continued to provide care until her final days.
Forest personnel accorded Joymala a ceremonial guard of honour before performing her last rites, paying tribute to her exceptional service towards wildlife conservation. The solemn ceremony reflected the respect and gratitude of the department for an elephant that dedicated most of her life to protecting one of the world's most celebrated wildlife habitats.
Officials said Joymala's contribution extended beyond routine patrolling. Like many departmental elephants, she remained an integral part of conservation efforts during floods, anti-poaching operations and wildlife rescue missions, underscoring the critical role played by trained patrol elephants in the management of Kaziranga.
Joymala is survived by several offspring, some of whom continue to serve as patrol elephants in Kaziranga, carrying forward the legacy of their mother.
With Joymala's passing, Kaziranga lost not just a departmental elephant but one of its most experienced and trusted conservation companions, whose service will be remembered as an important chapter in the history of the national park.
Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah paid an emotional tribute to Joymala, describing her as one of Kaziranga's finest jungle warriors, whose life symbolised the silent sacrifices made by patrol elephants that work alongside frontline forest staff in protecting the park's globally renowned biodiversity.
Today, Kaziranga bows its head in tribute to one of its bravest guardians.— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) July 5, 2026
Joymala was more than a patrol elephant, she was a silent protector who spent 34 years safeguarding the home of the tiger. From anti-poaching patrols to wildlife rescue operations, she stood beside our… pic.twitter.com/X7c0OKbL7h
"Joymala was far more than a patrol elephant. She was a trusted companion of generations of forest guards and mahouts who dedicated their lives to protecting Kaziranga. Her service and sacrifice will always remain a source of inspiration for everyone associated with wildlife conservation," he added.
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