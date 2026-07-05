ETV Bharat / state

Kaziranga's Veteran Patrol Elephant Joymala Dies At 66, Leaves Behind Rich Conservation Legacy

Forest officials pay tribute to Joymala in the Kaziranga National Park on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday bid an emotional farewell to one of its longest-serving patrol elephants, Joymala, whose decades of dedicated service made her an enduring symbol of wildlife conservation in Assam.

The 66-year-old jumbo died on Friday night at the Naloni area under the Agoratoli Range following prolonged illness despite receiving continuous veterinary care for nearly a year, director C Ramesh said.

Born in 1960, Joymala joined the forest department in 1992 and served the protected area of Kaziranga for 34 years. During her long association with the park, she played a vital role in anti-poaching patrols, wildlife monitoring, rescue operations and routine forest protection activities, working alongside generations of frontline forest personnel.

Joymala was widely regarded as a dependable companion of forest guards and mahouts who regularly traversed the difficult terrain of Kaziranga to safeguard its rich biodiversity.

Her contribution gained international acclaim in 2004 when a dramatic encounter with a tiger was captured on camera. During a patrol, a tiger leapt over Joymala, creating one of the most memorable wildlife photographs associated with Kaziranga and highlighting the courage of the park's patrol elephants and their handlers.