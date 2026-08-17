ETV Bharat / state

Kaziranga's 'Super Sniffer' Leon Retires After 8 Years On The Trail Of Poachers In Assam

Guwahati: Leon’s work often began after everyone else's ended. When footprints disappeared in the forest, rain washed away evidence and a suspect escaped miles from the place where an animal had been killed, the Belgian Malinois, Leon, sniffed his way to target taking only the scent as the lead to guide him.

For almost eight years, Leon worked in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, assisting forest personnel and police in anti-poaching drives and criminal investigations. The dog, known among the teams as a “super sniffer”, retired from active duty on August 15, 2026.

Leon joined field service in November 2018 after undergoing a year of specialised training in scent tracking and anti-poaching work. Anil Kumar Das and Mrigen Das handled him during his years of service.

By the time of his retirement, he had completed more than 200 patrols and taken part in over 30 special operations. Some assignments required him to cover long distances through forests and riverine areas, often braving difficult conditions.

The floods of 2019 tested him more than most operations. During an investigation late that year, Leon picked up the scent of a suspect and stayed on the trail for nearly 20 km. It took him past several forest camps and security checkpoints. The lead he provided helped the team apprehend a rhino poacher.

Another important assignment came in Bokakhat in 2023. Forest personnel had found the carcass of a deer suspected to have been poached. Leon was brought to the spot and led the team to evidence connected with the case. Four suspected poachers were subsequently tracked down and apprehended.