Kaziranga's 'Super Sniffer' Leon Retires After 8 Years On The Trail Of Poachers In Assam
Leon’s nose helped investigators through flooded forests, poaching sites and a town theft case, helping recover evidence and trace suspects during eight years of service.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Guwahati: Leon’s work often began after everyone else's ended. When footprints disappeared in the forest, rain washed away evidence and a suspect escaped miles from the place where an animal had been killed, the Belgian Malinois, Leon, sniffed his way to target taking only the scent as the lead to guide him.
For almost eight years, Leon worked in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, assisting forest personnel and police in anti-poaching drives and criminal investigations. The dog, known among the teams as a “super sniffer”, retired from active duty on August 15, 2026.
Leon joined field service in November 2018 after undergoing a year of specialised training in scent tracking and anti-poaching work. Anil Kumar Das and Mrigen Das handled him during his years of service.
By the time of his retirement, he had completed more than 200 patrols and taken part in over 30 special operations. Some assignments required him to cover long distances through forests and riverine areas, often braving difficult conditions.
The floods of 2019 tested him more than most operations. During an investigation late that year, Leon picked up the scent of a suspect and stayed on the trail for nearly 20 km. It took him past several forest camps and security checkpoints. The lead he provided helped the team apprehend a rhino poacher.
Another important assignment came in Bokakhat in 2023. Forest personnel had found the carcass of a deer suspected to have been poached. Leon was brought to the spot and led the team to evidence connected with the case. Four suspected poachers were subsequently tracked down and apprehended.
He was occasionally called for cases outside protected forests as well. In 2025, the Assam Police deployed him during the investigation of a gold theft in Golaghat town. His tracking helped the police identify four people allegedly involved in the crime and arrest them.
The operations took Leon from Kaziranga’s forest camps to places far beyond his regular patrol area. He worked during floods and in stretches where water, mud and the movement of people made a scent difficult to follow. For the personnel accompanying him, his response often determined which direction an investigation would take.
"His work formed part of the wider effort to curb poaching in Assam and protect the greater one-horned rhinoceros and other wildlife. Leon has received support from NABU International since 2017 under its wildlife crime prevention and enforcement initiative," said Anil Kumar Das and Mrigen Das.
Aaranyak’s K9 Sniffer Dog Squad, the Assam Forest Department and Assam Police thanked Leon for his service on his retirement day. Aaranyak has also said that he will remain under proper care after retirement.
For Anil and Mrigen, his retirement brings an association of several years to an end. "We walked beside him through long patrols and investigations in which there was often little more than a fading scent to follow," they added.
Leon will not return to the field, but the arrests made during his years of service, will always remind the department of the contribution he made.
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