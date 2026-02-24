ETV Bharat / state

Assam's Kaziranga National Park Records 57 Elusive Fishing Cats, Symbolises Healthy Ecosystem

Tezpur: Known worldwide for its one-horned rhinoceros and thriving tiger population, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has added another significant conservation achievement to its record. A recent scientific assessment has detected an estimated 57 fishing cats within the reserve, marking one of the highest known concentrations of the species in a floodplain ecosystem.

The finding underscores the improving condition of Kaziranga’s wetlands and highlights its growing importance as a refuge for rare and specialised wildlife dependent on freshwater habitats. Conservation officials say the presence of the elusive fishing cat in such numbers reflects the resilience and ecological integrity of the Brahmaputra floodplain landscape.

Collage from camera traps during survey (Special Arrangement)

As Kaziranga has long been celebrated for its iconic mega-fauna, it is now drawing attention for supporting this lesser-known wild feline, uniquely adapted for hunting in water. The species relies heavily on intact wetlands—such as shallow beels, marshes, wet grasslands and forested high grounds—that also serve as vital shelters during the park’s annual floods.

Forest and environment authorities noted that the fishing cat, locally known as "Meseka" in Assamese folklore, holds cultural significance and is widely regarded as a symbol of healthy wetlands. Across its range, the species faces mounting threats from wetland loss, hunting and human disturbance, with local extinctions reported in parts of Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Java. As a result, South Asia’s riverine floodplains have become critical for its long-term survival.