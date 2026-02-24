Assam's Kaziranga National Park Records 57 Elusive Fishing Cats, Symbolises Healthy Ecosystem
The presence of 57 fishing cats highlights Kaziranga's growing importance as a refuge for rare and specialised wildlife dependent on freshwater habitats.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Tezpur: Known worldwide for its one-horned rhinoceros and thriving tiger population, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has added another significant conservation achievement to its record. A recent scientific assessment has detected an estimated 57 fishing cats within the reserve, marking one of the highest known concentrations of the species in a floodplain ecosystem.
The finding underscores the improving condition of Kaziranga’s wetlands and highlights its growing importance as a refuge for rare and specialised wildlife dependent on freshwater habitats. Conservation officials say the presence of the elusive fishing cat in such numbers reflects the resilience and ecological integrity of the Brahmaputra floodplain landscape.
As Kaziranga has long been celebrated for its iconic mega-fauna, it is now drawing attention for supporting this lesser-known wild feline, uniquely adapted for hunting in water. The species relies heavily on intact wetlands—such as shallow beels, marshes, wet grasslands and forested high grounds—that also serve as vital shelters during the park’s annual floods.
Forest and environment authorities noted that the fishing cat, locally known as "Meseka" in Assamese folklore, holds cultural significance and is widely regarded as a symbol of healthy wetlands. Across its range, the species faces mounting threats from wetland loss, hunting and human disturbance, with local extinctions reported in parts of Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Java. As a result, South Asia’s riverine floodplains have become critical for its long-term survival.
The population estimate from Kaziranga forms part of a broader scientific assessment of the species across India and provides an important reference point for future monitoring. Experts involved in the study emphasise that, as climate change and river modifications continue to alter floodplain systems, the fishing cat is emerging as a reliable indicator of freshwater ecosystem health.
Thrilled to share that @kaziranga_ has recorded over 57 Fishing cats—one of the highest ever in floodplain ecosystems! 🐱 The enigmatic " meseka" from assamese folk tales symbolizes our healthy ecosystems & natural heritage. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/KuKs3wSp57— Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) February 22, 2026
Releasing a promotional video on the findings, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Assam’s Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, described the discovery as a major boost to wetland conservation efforts in the state. "Thrilled to share that Kaziranga has recorded over 57 Fishing cats—one of the highest ever in floodplain ecosystems! The enigmatic "Meseka" from Assamese folk tales symbolizes our healthy ecosystems & natural heritage," he wrote on his X handle.
“Our findings place Kaziranga as a vital ‘Ark’ for this wetland specialist in the Brahmaputra floodplains,” said Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, adding that the study establishes a baseline for tracking future changes in floodplain ecology.
“The fishing cat’s continued presence in large numbers makes it an ecological sentinel for Kaziranga,” said Ms Tiasa Adhya of the Fishing Cat Project, stressing the need for focused wetland protection and careful flood management to sustain the population.
Echoing similar concerns, Ian Harrison, Co-Chair of the IUCN SSC Freshwater Conservation Committee, said monitoring wetland carnivores like the fishing cat is increasingly important as freshwater biodiversity faces growing pressure from climate change and river alterations.
With this latest milestone, Kaziranga’s conservation narrative now extends well beyond its famous rhinos and tigers, reinforcing its role as one of the most resilient and biodiverse wetland landscapes in the Brahmaputra floodplains.
