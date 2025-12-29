ETV Bharat / state

Kaziranga National Park Hosts Record Visitors In 2025-26 Season, Sets New Benchmarks In Wildlife Tourism

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Kaziranga National Park in Assam is witnessing a significant boom in tourism in the 2025-26 season, with over 1.46 lakh visitors recorded so far, making it India’s leading wildlife destination. Officials attribute it to the strong conservation efforts and growing interest from both Indian and international tourists.

According to official data released on December 27, the park recorded 1,46,157 visitors so far in the 2025-26 tourism season, including 1,39,458 Indian tourists and 6,699 foreign tourists. “In 2022–23, Kaziranga hosted 1,32,286 tourists, which declined to 1,17,416 in 2023–24. However, 2024–25 saw a sharp increase to 1,64,636 visitors,” the data revealed.

National Parks Director Sonali Ghosh said the figures this year are significant, as they were achieved in just three months of the safari season—October, November and December—indicating the possibility of a new record by the end of the season.

Tourist Data pf Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat Graphics)

“Tourism numbers have shown steady growth after fluctuations caused by the pandemic and weather conditions. The current number of tourists shows that Kaziranga is not only maintaining this health but also building on it,” she said.