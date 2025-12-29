Kaziranga National Park Hosts Record Visitors In 2025-26 Season, Sets New Benchmarks In Wildlife Tourism
Kaziranga National Park welcomes over 1.46 lakh visitors in three months, boosted by strong conservation, improved facilities, and rising interest from domestic and international tourists.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: Kaziranga National Park in Assam is witnessing a significant boom in tourism in the 2025-26 season, with over 1.46 lakh visitors recorded so far, making it India’s leading wildlife destination. Officials attribute it to the strong conservation efforts and growing interest from both Indian and international tourists.
According to official data released on December 27, the park recorded 1,46,157 visitors so far in the 2025-26 tourism season, including 1,39,458 Indian tourists and 6,699 foreign tourists. “In 2022–23, Kaziranga hosted 1,32,286 tourists, which declined to 1,17,416 in 2023–24. However, 2024–25 saw a sharp increase to 1,64,636 visitors,” the data revealed.
National Parks Director Sonali Ghosh said the figures this year are significant, as they were achieved in just three months of the safari season—October, November and December—indicating the possibility of a new record by the end of the season.
“Tourism numbers have shown steady growth after fluctuations caused by the pandemic and weather conditions. The current number of tourists shows that Kaziranga is not only maintaining this health but also building on it,” she said.
Monthly data also revealed that Kaziranga Park becomes a popular place in winter months, with 34,544 tourists in October 2025, 51,968 in November, and a record 59,645 in December, particularly due to increased vacation travel, improved connectivity, and rising interest in nature-based tourism, per officials.
Foreign tourist arrivals have also seen a sharp rise from 2,947 in 2022–23 to 4,094 in 2023–24, then 6,433 in 2024–25. This season’s count of 6,699 foreign visitors has already surpassed last year’s total, signalling Kaziranga’s growing international reputation.
“The encouraging trend is due to the park’s well-managed, safe environment and rich biodiversity,” tourism officials said.
Ghosh credited the success to strong conservation efforts, enhanced road and safari infrastructure, digitised ticketing, improved security, and sustained publicity campaigns.
“The vital role of local communities in ecotourism initiatives, which help maintain environmental balance and provide livelihoods,” she said.
More about Kaziranga Park
Kaziranga is home to the world’s largest concentration of one-horned rhinos, as well as tigers, wild buffalo, elephants, wetland deer, and hundreds of bird species. Its UNESCO World Heritage status continues to attract nature lovers, photographers, researchers, and adventurers worldwide.
With the peak tourism season extending into 2026, officials are optimistic that the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve are poised to set new tourism records, further strengthening Assam’s position on the global wildlife tourism map and reaffirming the complex links between conservation, community participation, and sustainable development.
