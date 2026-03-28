ETV Bharat / state

Kavitha To Launch Her Political Party 'Telangana Jagruthi' On April 25

Nizamabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the founding president of the Telangana Jagruthi and a former MLC, has announced that she will officially launch her political party on April 25. Speaking at a press conference in Nizamabad on Friday, she said that on April 25th at 10:00 AM, she will unveil the party flag in Munirabad, Medchal district, and finalize the party's name and policies.

“Women, youth, farmers, BCs, SCs, STs, minorities, and intellectuals—everyone should attend the party's inception ceremony. Although it has been 12 years since the formation of Telangana state, injustice persists regarding funds and water resources,” she said.

The former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter said that there was a “need for a political party to fight on behalf of all suffering sections of society”.

“As a daughter of Telangana, I am establishing this party. For this endeavor, I seek the blessings of my fellow women. Everyone must come forward and join us; we will welcome anyone who wishes to join the party," Kavitha stated.