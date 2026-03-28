Kavitha To Launch Her Political Party 'Telangana Jagruthi' On April 25
The former CM KCR's daughter said she will launch her party on April 25th at 10:00 AM, she will unveil the party flag in Munirabad.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Nizamabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the founding president of the Telangana Jagruthi and a former MLC, has announced that she will officially launch her political party on April 25. Speaking at a press conference in Nizamabad on Friday, she said that on April 25th at 10:00 AM, she will unveil the party flag in Munirabad, Medchal district, and finalize the party's name and policies.
“Women, youth, farmers, BCs, SCs, STs, minorities, and intellectuals—everyone should attend the party's inception ceremony. Although it has been 12 years since the formation of Telangana state, injustice persists regarding funds and water resources,” she said.
The former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter said that there was a “need for a political party to fight on behalf of all suffering sections of society”.
“As a daughter of Telangana, I am establishing this party. For this endeavor, I seek the blessings of my fellow women. Everyone must come forward and join us; we will welcome anyone who wishes to join the party," Kavitha stated.
Kavitha emphasized her strong conviction that a new political party is needed in Telangana. She asserted that the responsibility of transforming the state's politics lies with the youth. She called for bringing about positive changes in the lives of women.
She urged members of weaker sections to mobilize and attend the party's formation event. She noted that the Jagruthi organization has already conducted numerous activities across the state, recalling their past agitation in Velugumatla, Khammam district, on behalf of the poor.
It is to be seen what extent of impact Kavitha's party has on Telangana politics. Kavitha said that upon the party's launch, she will unveil both its agenda and objectives, and that her struggle will be directed against "Daddy, Modi, and Chinna Modi."
Kavitha previously stated that, with the vision of a "Social Telangana," they would advance towards a "Sarvodaya Telangana," and that they are currently conducting an in-depth study of Gandhiji's Sarvodaya philosophy.
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