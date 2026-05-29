ETV Bharat / state

Kavin Murder Case: CBCID Arrests Tamil Nadu Woman SI Krishnakumar, Mother Of Prime Accused Surjith

Tirunelveli: The CB-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) on Friday arrested police Sub-Inspector Krishnakumari, mother of prime accused Surjith, in connection with the sensational murder of software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh, a case that had sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu last year amid allegations of caste-based killing.

Kavin Selvaganesh (24), hailing from Thoothukudi district, was working as a software engineer and was reportedly in a relationship with a woman from Tirunelveli. According to the investigation, the woman's brother, Surjith, opposed the relationship and allegedly murdered Kavin in broad daylight in July 2025. The shocking killing triggered widespread public attention and protests.

The case gained further sensitivity after allegations surfaced that the murder was motivated by caste prejudice, as Kavin belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Initially investigated by the Palayamkottai police, the case was later transferred to the CB-CID for a detailed probe.