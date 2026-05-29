Kavin Murder Case: CBCID Arrests Tamil Nadu Woman SI Krishnakumar, Mother Of Prime Accused Surjith
Kavin Selvaganesh (24), hailing from Thoothukudi district, was working as a software engineer and was reportedly in a relationship with a woman from Tirunelveli.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The CB-CID (Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department) on Friday arrested police Sub-Inspector Krishnakumari, mother of prime accused Surjith, in connection with the sensational murder of software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh, a case that had sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu last year amid allegations of caste-based killing.
Kavin Selvaganesh (24), hailing from Thoothukudi district, was working as a software engineer and was reportedly in a relationship with a woman from Tirunelveli. According to the investigation, the woman's brother, Surjith, opposed the relationship and allegedly murdered Kavin in broad daylight in July 2025. The shocking killing triggered widespread public attention and protests.
The case gained further sensitivity after allegations surfaced that the murder was motivated by caste prejudice, as Kavin belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Initially investigated by the Palayamkottai police, the case was later transferred to the CB-CID for a detailed probe.
Investigators subsequently alleged that Surjith's parents - both serving police officers - had prior knowledge of and involvement in the conspiracy surrounding the murder. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, CB-CID officials first arrested Surjith, followed by his father Saravanan, also a Sub-Inspector, and a relative identified as Jayapal. All three are currently in judicial custody.
In the latest development, CB-CID officials arrested Krishnakumari after allegedly obtaining evidence linking her to the conspiracy and events connected to the murder.
Following her arrest, Krishnakumari was taken to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for a medical examination before being produced before the Nellai Second Additional Court.
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