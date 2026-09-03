ETV Bharat / state

Kaushambi Blast Case: Wanted Accused Arrested After Encounter With Police

Kaushambi: A wanted accused in the August 31 illegal firecracker factory blast in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was arrested after an encounter with police here early Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Adil, sustained bullet injuries in both legs during the encounter and has been admitted to the district hospital, Circle Officer Chayal Shivank Singh said. Police had registered a case against six accused, including three women, under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 288 (negligent conduct involving explosives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4, 5 and 9-B of the Explosives Act in connection with the blast that left 14 dead.

The main accused, Naushad, was arrested following a police encounter on September 1, while two women accused, Shabana and Saina, have also been arrested and sent to jail, police said. Three accused -- Shakeel, Adil and Shabana -- were declared wanted and a reward of Rs 25,000 each was announced for information leading to their arrest.

Singh said four police teams had been formed to arrest the three absconding accused and were conducting raids at possible locations. On the intervening night of September 2 and 3, a Pipri police team learnt that Adil was approaching the canal bridge on the Kamalpur-Barethi road on a motorcycle, he said.