ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal: Woman Taken To Hospital For Delivery Found Not Pregnant, Probe Ordered

Katwa: In a shocking incident at Katwa Sub-divisional Hospital in West Bengal’s East Bardhaman district, a woman who was taken to the hospital for delivery was reportedly declared not pregnant by doctors.

According to the family, everyone at home believed the woman was pregnant, and she had been undergoing medical treatment for nearly ten months. On Friday, when she complained of labour pain, her family rushed her to Katwa Sub-divisional Hospital for delivery. However, after she was taken to the labour room and examined by doctors, a gynaecologist informed the family that she was not pregnant.

Hospital sources said the woman, a resident of Ketugram Block 1, had reportedly been showing several symptoms associated with pregnancy over the past several months. Family members said she had been under regular medical supervision, had been issued a Mother and child Protection Card, and was also given medicines and injections as part of her treatment.

After doctors at Katwa hospital conducted an examination in the labour room, they found no pregnancy. A second ultrasound was reportedly carried out to confirm the finding, and it too showed that the woman was not carrying a child.