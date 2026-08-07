Katra-Banihal Travel Time To Get Reduced As Trains Set To Chug At Higher Speed
Train speed between Katra and Banihal section is being increased to 100 kmph, which will reduce the travel time on the route, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Jammu: The travel time between Katra and Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway-Line (USBRL) will be reduced as the Northern Railway is planning to increase the train speed to 100 kilometres per hour.
Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) Northern Circle of Indian Railways, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, today inspected the track from Katra to Banihal before the new speed limits roll in.
The Commissioner, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer, USBRL and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jammu Division, held a meeting with officials and also inspected the rail line.
Sources told ETV Bharat that Deshwal will prepare a report and submit it to the Railways to take a final call on increasing the speed of trains.
At present, the maximum speed of the trains between Katra and Sangaldan is 85 kmph, and from Sangaldan to Banihal the maximum speed limit is 75 kmph. "Once the CRS gives green signal, the maximum speed limit will be increased to 100 kmph, which will reduce the travel time on the axis," said an official.
The 111-km-long Katra-Banihal axis of USBRL has 97 per cent tunnels, and trains also run on the world's highest arch railway bridge called Chenab bridge on the route.
"A few days ago, an Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) train was run on the track, the speed of which was taken between 110 and 115 kmph and the test run was successful. After that, the CRS visit was planned, and today Dinesh Chand Deshwal inspected the railway track. He returned to Jammu on Vande Bharat in the afternoon," the official added.
Currently, the Vande Bharat train is running between Srinagar and Jammu and daily, two trains ply from both directions, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.
The Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025 and this year, on April 30, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw extended the train service between Srinagar and Jammu.
The train service has reduced travel hassles for people of Jammu and Kashmir and also for tourists and pilgrims coming from different parts of the country to the Union Territory.
During the recent heavy rainfall, which closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service helped people overcome travel hardships. Besides the Vande Bharat train, a few freight trains are also running on the axis carrying different goods.
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