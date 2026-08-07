ETV Bharat / state

Katra-Banihal Travel Time To Get Reduced As Trains Set To Chug At Higher Speed

Jammu: The travel time between Katra and Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway-Line (USBRL) will be reduced as the Northern Railway is planning to increase the train speed to 100 kilometres per hour.

Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) Northern Circle of Indian Railways, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, today inspected the track from Katra to Banihal before the new speed limits roll in.

The Commissioner, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer, USBRL and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jammu Division, held a meeting with officials and also inspected the rail line.

Sources told ETV Bharat that Deshwal will prepare a report and submit it to the Railways to take a final call on increasing the speed of trains.

At present, the maximum speed of the trains between Katra and Sangaldan is 85 kmph, and from Sangaldan to Banihal the maximum speed limit is 75 kmph. "Once the CRS gives green signal, the maximum speed limit will be increased to 100 kmph, which will reduce the travel time on the axis," said an official.

The 111-km-long Katra-Banihal axis of USBRL has 97 per cent tunnels, and trains also run on the world's highest arch railway bridge called Chenab bridge on the route.