Two Ambulance Staffers Terminated After Patient's Kin Forced To Clean Vehicle In Madhya Pradesh
The ambulance was expected to take the seriously injured youth to Jabalpur immediately.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Katni: The driver and an Emergency Medical Technician of an ambulance were dismissed from service after they forced the wife of a seriously injured youth to clean their vehicle before taking him to a hospital in Katni in Madhya Pradesh.
According to sources, Rahul Barman, 32, was brought to Katni District Hospital in a critical condition last Friday evening. After administering preliminary treatment, doctors assessed his condition and referred him to Jabalpur.
Subsequently, his family members made immediate arrangements to transport him to Jabalpur. During this process, the staff of the '108' ambulance told the distressed family members, "The vehicle will depart only if it is thoroughly cleaned. You people will have to perform this cleaning yourselves."
The family members of the injured youth pleaded with the ambulance staff, but with no avail. Subsequently, the youth's wife and other relatives began cleaning the ambulance. On one hand, the injured patient inside the ambulance was battling for his life, while on the other, the 'ambulance staff were issuing instructions regarding the cleaning to the distressed family members."
"The ambulance staff also demanded and took money from us," they alleged. Dr Yashwant Verma, civil surgeon at the Katni District Hospital, said, "We have sought an explanation from the ambulance driver. An investigation into the matter is underway, and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty."
Meanwhile, as the controversy intensified, the private agency providing the ambulance services has dismissed two of its employees. Katni Collector Ashish Tiwari took serious cognisance of the issue and ordered an inquiry.
Katni CMHO Dr Raj Singh Thakur said, "Some of the injured patient Rahul Barman's blood had stained the ambulance. The EMT made his wife clean it up and had the ambulance washed—an act that was both a violation of regulations and utterly shameful. Acting on the Collector's directives, an inquiry was conducted, following which the ambulance operating company dismissed the driver, Deva Sahu and the EMT, Mohit Khatik."
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