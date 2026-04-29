ETV Bharat / state

Two Ambulance Staffers Terminated After Patient's Kin Forced To Clean Vehicle In Madhya Pradesh

The relatives of a patient were forced to clean the ambulance before he was taken to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Katni: The driver and an Emergency Medical Technician of an ambulance were dismissed from service after they forced the wife of a seriously injured youth to clean their vehicle before taking him to a hospital in Katni in Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, Rahul Barman, 32, was brought to Katni District Hospital in a critical condition last Friday evening. After administering preliminary treatment, doctors assessed his condition and referred him to Jabalpur. Subsequently, his family members made immediate arrangements to transport him to Jabalpur. During this process, the staff of the '108' ambulance told the distressed family members, "The vehicle will depart only if it is thoroughly cleaned. You people will have to perform this cleaning yourselves." A relative of the patient was seen cleaning up the ambulance in Katni, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)