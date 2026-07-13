ETV Bharat / state

Katihar Youth Arrested For Alleged Links To Pakistan-Based Terror Network; Probe Underway

According to investigators, Ahad was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Rana Hussain. Security agencies said Hussain is associated with the network of Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based terror outfit allegedly involved in recruiting individuals and conspiring against India.

Katihar: In a joint operation, security agencies and the Katihar Police arrested a man allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based terror network in Bihar's Katihar district. The accused, identified as Mohammad Ahad, is a resident of Musapur village under the Kodha police station limits.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Ahad was acting as a local operative for the network. He is accused of using social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, to spread anti-India propaganda and allegedly influence and recruit individuals.

Following his arrest, Ahad was produced before the Katihar Civil Court under security and was remanded to judicial custody. Investigators have seized and are examining his mobile phone, social media accounts, electronic devices, and other suspected links as part of efforts to uncover the wider network.

Katihar SDPO (Sadar-2) Sunil Kumar Sharma said, "The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The investigation is underway on several fronts, and the entire network is being examined. If the involvement of any other individuals comes to light during the investigation, action will be taken against them as per the law."