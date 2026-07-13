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Katihar Youth Arrested For Alleged Links To Pakistan-Based Terror Network; Probe Underway

According to investigators, Ahad was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Rana Hunein, also known as Rana Hussain.

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Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2026 at 11:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Katihar: In a joint operation, security agencies and the Katihar Police arrested a man allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based terror network in Bihar's Katihar district. The accused, identified as Mohammad Ahad, is a resident of Musapur village under the Kodha police station limits.

According to investigators, Ahad was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based gangster Rana Hussain. Security agencies said Hussain is associated with the network of Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based terror outfit allegedly involved in recruiting individuals and conspiring against India.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Ahad was acting as a local operative for the network. He is accused of using social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, to spread anti-India propaganda and allegedly influence and recruit individuals.

Following his arrest, Ahad was produced before the Katihar Civil Court under security and was remanded to judicial custody. Investigators have seized and are examining his mobile phone, social media accounts, electronic devices, and other suspected links as part of efforts to uncover the wider network.

Katihar SDPO (Sadar-2) Sunil Kumar Sharma said, "The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The investigation is underway on several fronts, and the entire network is being examined. If the involvement of any other individuals comes to light during the investigation, action will be taken against them as per the law."

Read More:

  1. Maharashtra ATS Questions 112 Persons Over ‘Links’ With Pak-Based Gangster Shahzad Bhatti
  2. Rajasthan ATS Foils ISI Attempt To Recruit Youngsters For Espionage And Weapons Smuggling
  3. Rajasthan Police Arrest Youth Allegedly Linked To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti

TAGGED:

TERROR SUSPECT ARRESTED
SECURITY AGENCIES
SOCIAL MEDIA RADICALISATION
SHAHZAD BHATTI NETWORK
PAKISTAN TERROR NETWORK

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