Katihar Wedding Solemnized Amidst Flood Fury
The groom arrived at the bride's house while leading the wedding procession on a boat.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Katihar: Life continues amidst adversities whether it is floodwaters, submerged roads or related difficult conditions. This message has resonated from a wedding that has been solemnized in Katihar where Mohammad Shafiq tied the nuptial knot with Farhad amid ravaging floods.
As the roads stood flooded, the boats became the mode of transport for his wedding procession. This unique wedding has been reported from Kaliganj, a flood-affected area of Manihari block. A resident of Jharkaha Tola, Shafiq was engaged to Farhad of Thotibag Chigni Tola in Sukhasan panchayat of Barari block. But as the day of the wedding approached. floodwaters spread across the area transforming it into a water body.
It was impossible to proceed with a regular wedding procession. But Shafiq did not want the celebrations to be stalled or toned down. The groom boarded a boat along with his family members and other members of the wedding party to set off for the bride's home. The people on the road stopped to see the groom and his wedding party on board a boat.
"There is a lot of trouble due to the floods. The water level has suddenly increased in the last two days. But since the wedding date was already fixed I came to get married by boat," the groom said.
After the wedding, the bride also boarded the boat and departed for her marital home to begin a new life with her husband. The decorated vehicle that was to bring the married couple home was of no use in the flood.
"There's water in my house too," said the groom and said that he had gone ahead with the wedding at the instance of his family members despite the floods. The wedding procession comprised around 80 people.
One of the relatives, Jahangir Alam said, "The situation is certainly difficult, but everyone in the family is happy about the wedding. It was impossible to postpone it. So, we decided to take the wedding procession by boat. Since the wedding was already arranged, it was impossible to stall it."
The elaborate arrangements that go into planning a wedding cost a lot and cannot be allowed to go to waste. That is why people go ahead with the scheduled celebrations no matter what the weather conditions are.
This wedding is being seen as a story of life moving forward even in difficult circumstances and happiness overcoming all the difficulties.