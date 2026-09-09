ETV Bharat / state

Katihar Wedding Solemnized Amidst Flood Fury

Katihar: Life continues amidst adversities whether it is floodwaters, submerged roads or related difficult conditions. This message has resonated from a wedding that has been solemnized in Katihar where Mohammad Shafiq tied the nuptial knot with Farhad amid ravaging floods.

As the roads stood flooded, the boats became the mode of transport for his wedding procession. This unique wedding has been reported from Kaliganj, a flood-affected area of Manihari block. A resident of Jharkaha Tola, Shafiq was engaged to Farhad of Thotibag Chigni Tola in Sukhasan panchayat of Barari block. But as the day of the wedding approached. floodwaters spread across the area transforming it into a water body.

It was impossible to proceed with a regular wedding procession. But Shafiq did not want the celebrations to be stalled or toned down. The groom boarded a boat along with his family members and other members of the wedding party to set off for the bride's home. The people on the road stopped to see the groom and his wedding party on board a boat.

"There is a lot of trouble due to the floods. The water level has suddenly increased in the last two days. But since the wedding date was already fixed I came to get married by boat," the groom said.

After the wedding, the bride also boarded the boat and departed for her marital home to begin a new life with her husband. The decorated vehicle that was to bring the married couple home was of no use in the flood.