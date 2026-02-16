ETV Bharat / state

Kathua Police Releases Pictures Of Five Suspected Terrorists, District On High Alert

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police has released photographs of five suspected terrorists active in Kathua district of Jammu region and has asked the public to inform the security forces of their whereabouts.



The police have pasted posters of the suspected terrorists in different areas of the district. Of the five, four are bearded and one is wearing a mask on his face whereas his eyes are visible. The police, through the posters, has asked the general public to inform the police, Army, CRPF, BSF or call on helpline number 8899761944 with any information on the suspects.

The border areas of Kathua district have been put on high alert by the district administration which has restricted movement of people residing close to the International Border fearing possibility of cross border firing. In an order issued under section 163 of BNS, DC, Kathua Ramesh Sharma said, "I do hereby restrict the unnecessary movement in the border area on a stretch of five kilometres from the International Border from border outpost Paharpur to border outpost Karol Krishna."

The DC said the situation on the border is sensitive and there is a possibility of cross border firing and the restrictions imposed are for the safety of the general public. He further ordered restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the old Samba-Kathua route during night hours.