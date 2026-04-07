'Kathor-Tam Dand': Rajasthan Court Cites Ramcharitmanas, Sentences Man To 10 Years For Sexually Assaulting Sisters-In-Law
A mother's evidence in the court helped the court sentence her son for the brutality against her two daughters-in-law.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Jodhpur: A special court in Rajasthan's Marwar region has sentenced a 52-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment along with Rs 85,000 fine in total for sexually assaulting his two sisters-in-law.
In his 54-page judgment, Judge Dr Dushyant Dutt presiding over the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 376(2)(f).
The court has also sentenced the accused to “a 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 376 read with Section 511; and 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 354. All sentences are to run concurrently.”
In a strongly worded judgment, the court relied heavily on the evidence provided by the woman (mother) who raised the accused, noting that "there is no reason to disbelieve the testimony of the mother against her own son."
The prosecution too anchored their case on the mother’s "solid and unbreakable" testimony. As per their argument, she acted as a key witness to the second assault, intervening when the accused entered his other sister-in-law's home at night.
During the trial, the public prosecutor argued that a mother’s testimony against her own child is inherently credible, stating that "the accused’s own biological mother has given solid and unbreakable evidence against him, which is completely true and natural."
Special Public Prosecutor Narpat Chaudhary stated that in this case, the accused's mother herself provided sworn testimony via an affidavit, a submission the court treated with great seriousness. The case dates back to 2021 and falls under the jurisdiction of the Pipar Police Station. During her testimony, the mother asserted that her son is a habitual offender and that absolutely no leniency should be shown toward him.
Her decision to choose justice for her daughters-in-law over familial loyalty proved to be the pivotal moment in the trial.
The court dismissed the defense's claims that the charges were fabricated due to a land dispute, noting that no Indian woman would stake her honor on such a "heinous allegation" unless it were true. The judge emphasized the gravity of the crime and the abuse of trust within a family setting before delivering the final conviction.
The history of the case reveals a disturbing series of events that began in early 2021.
According to court records, the first victim was assaulted and raped on March 10 while she had gone alone to the fields for relieving herself. The situation escalated on July 4, 2021, when the accused broke into a house where his second sister-in-law was sleeping with her mother-in-law.
The accused groped her and also attempted rape on her. However, the victim's screams alerted her mother-in-law, who rushed to intervene and forced the accused to flee. Later, the first victim also came forward to speak out about her ordeal.
The case concluded years after the initial report when the Rajasthan High Court's Jodhpur bench transferred the matter to the specialized POCSO bench on January 17, 2023.
Judge Quotes Ramcharitmanas
In his emotional ruling, Judge Dutt incorporated verses from various Smritis (ancient legal texts), emphasizing the necessity of imposing punishment in such cases. The order noted: "I find it highly pertinent and appropriate to state that, within the Indian socio-cultural context, a framework of specific moral and social values has been established.
“Adultery—specifically sexual relations with another man's wife—is an extremely reprehensible and abhorrent crime. It assumes the form of a grave sin, particularly when committed against the wives of one's younger brothers," the Judge wrote.
Citing the Ramcharitmanas, he wrote: "Anujavadhu bhagini sutanari, kanya sama eti chari. Ehi ko dekh kudrishti se, tahi badhe kachu paap na hoi...kathor-tam dand” which translates to:
"A younger brother's wife, a sister, a son's wife, and one's own daughter—all four are akin to one's own daughter. If any individual casts a lustful or malicious gaze upon them, they deserve to be subjected to the harshest form of punishment."
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