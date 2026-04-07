ETV Bharat / state

'Kathor-Tam Dand': Rajasthan Court Cites Ramcharitmanas, Sentences Man To 10 Years For Sexually Assaulting Sisters-In-Law

Jodhpur: A special court in Rajasthan's Marwar region has sentenced a 52-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment along with Rs 85,000 fine in total for sexually assaulting his two sisters-in-law.

In his 54-page judgment, Judge Dr Dushyant Dutt presiding over the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 376(2)(f).

The court has also sentenced the accused to “a 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 376 read with Section 511; and 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 354. All sentences are to run concurrently.”

In a strongly worded judgment, the court relied heavily on the evidence provided by the woman (mother) who raised the accused, noting that "there is no reason to disbelieve the testimony of the mother against her own son."

The prosecution too anchored their case on the mother’s "solid and unbreakable" testimony. As per their argument, she acted as a key witness to the second assault, intervening when the accused entered his other sister-in-law's home at night.

A view of POCSO Court in Jodhpur (ETV Bharat)

During the trial, the public prosecutor argued that a mother’s testimony against her own child is inherently credible, stating that "the accused’s own biological mother has given solid and unbreakable evidence against him, which is completely true and natural."

Special Public Prosecutor Narpat Chaudhary stated that in this case, the accused's mother herself provided sworn testimony via an affidavit, a submission the court treated with great seriousness. The case dates back to 2021 and falls under the jurisdiction of the Pipar Police Station. During her testimony, the mother asserted that her son is a habitual offender and that absolutely no leniency should be shown toward him.

Her decision to choose justice for her daughters-in-law over familial loyalty proved to be the pivotal moment in the trial.