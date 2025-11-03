ETV Bharat / state

Katebaras Yatra Held At Gulunche Village of Pune In Maharashtra

Baramati: A centuries-old tradition was witnessed in Gulunche village of Purandar taluka of Pune in Maharashtra, where devotees jumped and rolled on a pile of thorns to appease Lord Jyotirlinga, a form of Shiva.

The Katebaras Yatra was once again a confluence of devotion and courage instead of fear, as a large number of people jumped on the thorns seized by the love of God and the spirit of tradition.

Interestingly, this tradition is born neither out of compulsion nor out of any superstition. It is just a social and religious initiative born of devotion. Devotees said that this tradition dates back almost three centuries.

Once again, the village reverberated to the chants of 'Har Bole Har Mahadev' coming from thousands of devotees as they jumped on the pile of thorns of the Babul tree and had a darshan of their Jyotirlinga God. There was unmatched enthusiasm on display.

This event has continued with regularity, and not a single year has passed when it was not held. According to local folklore, Asawari was angry after a dispute with her brother Shambhu Mahadev (Jyotirlinga God). In order to appease her and bring her back, the Lord himself rolled on a pile of thorns in repentance. Impressed by this devotion of her brother, Asawari returned with him.