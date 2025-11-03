Katebaras Yatra Held At Gulunche Village of Pune In Maharashtra
The 300-year-old event is marked by devotees jumping and rolling on a pile of thorns
Baramati: A centuries-old tradition was witnessed in Gulunche village of Purandar taluka of Pune in Maharashtra, where devotees jumped and rolled on a pile of thorns to appease Lord Jyotirlinga, a form of Shiva.
The Katebaras Yatra was once again a confluence of devotion and courage instead of fear, as a large number of people jumped on the thorns seized by the love of God and the spirit of tradition.
Interestingly, this tradition is born neither out of compulsion nor out of any superstition. It is just a social and religious initiative born of devotion. Devotees said that this tradition dates back almost three centuries.
Once again, the village reverberated to the chants of 'Har Bole Har Mahadev' coming from thousands of devotees as they jumped on the pile of thorns of the Babul tree and had a darshan of their Jyotirlinga God. There was unmatched enthusiasm on display.
This event has continued with regularity, and not a single year has passed when it was not held. According to local folklore, Asawari was angry after a dispute with her brother Shambhu Mahadev (Jyotirlinga God). In order to appease her and bring her back, the Lord himself rolled on a pile of thorns in repentance. Impressed by this devotion of her brother, Asawari returned with him.
This Yatra in Gulunche village is much more than a religious ceremony. It is the coming together of the masses bound by faith. It is claimed that they do not sustain any major injury in the process and whatever little they do is considered to be a sign of faith.
One of the villagers, Kanchan Nigde, explained, "This is our faith, not superstition. We jump on the thorns with faith in God, and that jump is our dedication."
Another devotee, Akhilesh Kadam, who was present at the site, said, "This tradition is a festival for us besides being a symbol of devotion and courage.”
With the entire area ringing with the chants of people carrying religious saffron flags in their hands, devotees queued up to have a glimpse of the deity. The village had become a centre of devotional and cultural celebrations. The locals claim that the Katebaras Yatra is a living testament to the cultural traditions of Purandar.
The main belief behind this tradition is that the strong faith of the devotees in Lord Shiva protects them from every harm. This event has thousands of devotees coming from all over Maharashtra and also the adjoining states.
