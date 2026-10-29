BMTC To Install Automatic Passenger Counting System In 30 Buses To Improve Services
Camera-driven technology will be used to track passenger numbers to compare ticket data and identify crowded routes
Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that it would soon install an Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) system in 30 buses on a pilot basis to improve services and manage passenger demand more efficiently.
Camera technology
The system will use cameras installed near bus entry doors and on the ceilings to automatically count passengers travelling on each bus. The data collected will then be corroborated with information on tickets that is recorded through Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs). The corporation said it will help assess passenger numbers and identify possible gaps between passenger counts and tickets issued.
The pilot project is expected to provide BMTC with more accurate information about bus occupancy, passenger movement, and demand across different routes.
Data to identify crowded routes and stops
The APC system is designed to record the number of passengers who board the bus and identify the routes and times, which will help them determine the time for highest demand. This information could help BMTC determine where additional services will be required and plan bus deployment as per actual passenger demand.
For instance, if the data shows a particular route is experiencing heavy passenger traffic during specific hours, the corporation could consider operating additional buses during those periods. Information about boarding patterns at individual stops could also help officials assess service requirements more precisely.
Expansion depends on pilot results
BMTC plans to assess the results from the initial 30 buses before deciding whether to extend the system to more vehicles.
An official said, "This pilot project is intended to help the corporation understand how effectively the technology can support passenger counting, ticket-data comparison and route planning. If the trial produces useful results, the system could become a tool for improving fleet deployment and responding to changes in passenger demand."
The initiative marks a move towards data-based planning in Bengaluru’s public bus network. By understanding where, when and how many people use its services, BMTC aims to make better decisions on bus availability and improve convenience for commuters.
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