ETV Bharat / state

BMTC To Install Automatic Passenger Counting System In 30 Buses To Improve Services

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) announced it will soon install an Automatic Passenger Counting system in 30 buses on a pilot basis ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that it would soon install an Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) system in 30 buses on a pilot basis to improve services and manage passenger demand more efficiently.

Camera technology

The system will use cameras installed near bus entry doors and on the ceilings to automatically count passengers travelling on each bus. The data collected will then be corroborated with information on tickets that is recorded through Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs). The corporation said it will help assess passenger numbers and identify possible gaps between passenger counts and tickets issued.

The pilot project is expected to provide BMTC with more accurate information about bus occupancy, passenger movement, and demand across different routes.

Data to identify crowded routes and stops

The APC system is designed to record the number of passengers who board the bus and identify the routes and times, which will help them determine the time for highest demand. This information could help BMTC determine where additional services will be required and plan bus deployment as per actual passenger demand.

For instance, if the data shows a particular route is experiencing heavy passenger traffic during specific hours, the corporation could consider operating additional buses during those periods. Information about boarding patterns at individual stops could also help officials assess service requirements more precisely.

Expansion depends on pilot results

BMTC plans to assess the results from the initial 30 buses before deciding whether to extend the system to more vehicles.