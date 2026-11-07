'Kasimedu Tragedy': Indian Coast Guard Attributes Incident To Fishermen's Disregard For Adverse Weather Forecast
The Coast Guard said the boat set sail from Nizampattinam on November 2 during the peak of storm, when Cyclone Murasu was passing the coast.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Chennai: Even as the bodies of seven fishermen from Kasimedu in Chennai, who went missing off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on November 3, were found near Ongole recently, the Indian Coast Guard attributed the incident to the fishermen's disregard for forecast of disturbance in the sea due to approach of cyclone Murasu.
Sources said nine fishermen had set out on a fishing vessel from Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on October 29. They had to halt at Nizampattinam port in Andhra Pradesh due to a storm. Later, when they set out in their boat again, its engine broke down in the middle of the sea. The fishermen informed the officials about their situation at 3:30 am on November 3.
When the fishermen could not be contacted, a search operation was started by the Indian Coast Guard with its helicopters and ships. Meanwhile, the bodies of seven of the fishermen were found on the shore near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. The search for two others is on.
The Indian Coast Guard stated mishap occurred as the fishermen went out to sea despite being warned not to do so due to cyclone Murasu. In a press release, the Indian Coast Guard said, "The Indian Coast Guard operates on the principle of preventive measures and early response. In the wake of the two cyclones Arnab and Murasu crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast within a week of each other, the Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with the State Fisheries Department and other concerned departments, had issued various weather warnings and advisories advising fishermen not to venture into the sea".
It said, "Furthermore, warnings were continuously issued to fishermen at sea through Coast Guard vessels, aircraft and coastal radar surveillance systems deployed at sea. Through this, steps were taken to ensure that fishermen returned safely to ports before the impact of the storms. According to information received from the state authorities, a fishing boat named Sri Chengalamman with 9 fishermen on board went out to sea from the Chennai Fishing Harbour after Cyclone Arnab crossed the coast on October 29, 2026".
The release said, "Subsequently, following the warning issued regarding Cyclone Murasu, the boat was taken to Nizampattinam for safety as the storm was predicted to make landfall between Nellore and Narasapuram on the night of November 2 and 3. Despite the storm warnings and potential dangers, the boat reportedly set sail from Nizampattinam on the night of November 2, 2026, during the peak of the storm, when Cyclone Murasu was passing the coast. At that time, the sea was in very bad weather and rough seas".
It said the reason why the fishermen went to sea is not yet known. "However, the wind speed may have temporarily decreased as the centre of the storm passed. It is believed that the fishermen may have mistakenly assumed that the storm had completely passed. However, the tail end of the storm had to pass by then," the release said.
The Indian Coast Guard said it received the first information about the incident at around 12 noon on November 3. Subsequently, a search aircraft took off from a base near Chennai within the next few hours.
"On the same day, a Coast Guard ship stationed at the nearby Krishnapatnam port quickly departed, despite the severe weather conditions following the storm. On November 3, 4 and 5, an intensive search operation was carried out in the sea area where the incident took place, in coordination with Coast Guard ships and also by aircraft," the release said.
It said, "As a result of the continuous search operation by the Indian Coast Guard, a submerged boat with a green exterior was sighted in the area of 15° 26' North Latitude, 080° 14' East Longitude on 5th November, 2026 at 9.35 a.m. It was found to be the fishing boat Sri Chengalamman. The bodies of 2 fishermen were found and recovered by the Coast Guard ship near the boat".
"Meanwhile, the Coast Guard Station, Kothapatnam (CSPS Kothapatnam) reported that 5 more bodies had washed ashore on the same day. The bodies had washed ashore in the Kothapatnam beach area. The bodies of 7 of the 9 missing fishermen have been recovered so far. The search for the remaining 2 fishermen is ongoing by the Indian Coast Guard," the release said.
It said, "The incident once again highlights the enormous dangers of ignoring prevailing weather warnings and going to sea during stormy times. To prevent such accidents in future, fishermen, boat owners and fishermen associations should strictly follow the weather warnings and precautionary instructions issued by the state government and the Indian Coast Guard. Also, they should avoid engaging in fishing during storms and bad weather conditions".
Also Read
Kasimedu Fishing Tragedy: Two More Bodies Wash Ashore In Andhra Pradesh; Two Fishers Still Missing