ETV Bharat / state

'Kasimedu Tragedy': Indian Coast Guard Attributes Incident To Fishermen's Disregard For Adverse Weather Forecast

Chennai: Even as the bodies of seven fishermen from Kasimedu in Chennai, who went missing off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on November 3, were found near Ongole recently, the Indian Coast Guard attributed the incident to the fishermen's disregard for forecast of disturbance in the sea due to approach of cyclone Murasu.

Sources said nine fishermen had set out on a fishing vessel from Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on October 29. They had to halt at Nizampattinam port in Andhra Pradesh due to a storm. Later, when they set out in their boat again, its engine broke down in the middle of the sea. The fishermen informed the officials about their situation at 3:30 am on November 3.

When the fishermen could not be contacted, a search operation was started by the Indian Coast Guard with its helicopters and ships. Meanwhile, the bodies of seven of the fishermen were found on the shore near Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. The search for two others is on.

The Indian Coast Guard stated mishap occurred as the fishermen went out to sea despite being warned not to do so due to cyclone Murasu. In a press release, the Indian Coast Guard said, "The Indian Coast Guard operates on the principle of preventive measures and early response. In the wake of the two cyclones Arnab and Murasu crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast within a week of each other, the Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with the State Fisheries Department and other concerned departments, had issued various weather warnings and advisories advising fishermen not to venture into the sea".

It said, "Furthermore, warnings were continuously issued to fishermen at sea through Coast Guard vessels, aircraft and coastal radar surveillance systems deployed at sea. Through this, steps were taken to ensure that fishermen returned safely to ports before the impact of the storms. According to information received from the state authorities, a fishing boat named Sri Chengalamman with 9 fishermen on board went out to sea from the Chennai Fishing Harbour after Cyclone Arnab crossed the coast on October 29, 2026".

The release said, "Subsequently, following the warning issued regarding Cyclone Murasu, the boat was taken to Nizampattinam for safety as the storm was predicted to make landfall between Nellore and Narasapuram on the night of November 2 and 3. Despite the storm warnings and potential dangers, the boat reportedly set sail from Nizampattinam on the night of November 2, 2026, during the peak of the storm, when Cyclone Murasu was passing the coast. At that time, the sea was in very bad weather and rough seas".

It said the reason why the fishermen went to sea is not yet known. "However, the wind speed may have temporarily decreased as the centre of the storm passed. It is believed that the fishermen may have mistakenly assumed that the storm had completely passed. However, the tail end of the storm had to pass by then," the release said.