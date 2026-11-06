ETV Bharat / state

Kasimedu Fishing Tragedy: Two More Bodies Wash Ashore In Andhra Pradesh; Two Fishers Still Missing

Seven of the nine Chennai fishers who went missing at sea have been found dead; Coast guard and divers intensify search for the remaining two

CHENNAI KASIMEDU FISHING TRAGEDY 9 fishers missing at sea October 29 fishing near Nizampatnam in AP MOTOBOAT OWNED BY SELVAZHAGAN CHENNAI KASIMEDU FISHING HARBOUR
The tragedy has plunged the Tamil Nadu's Chennai Kasimedu fishing community into mourning, with families anxiously awaiting news of the two fishers still missing. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: The death toll in the Kasimedu fishing boat tragedy has risen to seven after two more bodies washed ashore along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Friday (November 6). Search operations have been intensified for the remaining two fishermen who went missing after their motorboat reportedly suffered an engine failure at sea.

Nine fishermen, including boatman Surya, had ventured into the deep sea aboard a motorboat owned by Selvazhagan from Chennai's Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on October 29.

The fishermen were reportedly fishing near Nizampatnam in Andhra Pradesh when they anchored at the Nizampatnam estuary as a precaution following a cyclone warning.

They resumed fishing later, but the boat's engine reportedly developed a technical snag in the middle of the sea. On November 3, the crew alerted another motorboat nearby about the problem through a wireless communication system. Contact with the nine fishermen was lost thereafter.

7 Bodies Recovered Along Andhra Coast

The Coast Guard launched an extensive search operation using ships and helicopters after the fishers were reported missing.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector said on Wednesday that the bodies of five fishermen had washed ashore at Gotapattinam beach in Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials subsequently confirmed the recovery and sent a team to Andhra Pradesh to identify the deceased.

The five fishermen were identified as Mohan, Surya, Murugan, Vijayakanth and Kuppusamy. Their bodies have been sent to Chennai, officials said.

The Fisheries Department confirmed on Thursday that two more bodies had washed ashore. The process of establishing their identities is under way.

Search Continues For Two Missing Fishers

With seven of the nine fishermen now accounted for, the Coast Guard has intensified its search for the remaining two. Fisheries Department officials said the operation was continuing with the assistance of scuba divers.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson is also in Andhra Pradesh, representing the state government in coordinating the identification process and search efforts.

Also read

SC Agrees To Hear DMK Leader’s Plea Challenging Rejection Of Election Petition

Cop Arrested For Sexual Harassment Of Woman Head Constable In Tamil Nadu

Four Bodies Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Recovered In Andhra Pradesh; Five Still Missing

TAGGED:

CHENNAI KASIMEDU FISHING TRAGEDY
9 FISHERS MISSING AT SEA OCTOBER 29
FISHING NEAR NIZAMPATNAM IN AP
MOTOBOAT OWNED BY SELVAZHAGAN
CHENNAI KASIMEDU FISHING HARBOUR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.