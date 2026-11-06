Kasimedu Fishing Tragedy: Two More Bodies Wash Ashore In Andhra Pradesh; Two Fishers Still Missing
Seven of the nine Chennai fishers who went missing at sea have been found dead; Coast guard and divers intensify search for the remaining two
Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Chennai: The death toll in the Kasimedu fishing boat tragedy has risen to seven after two more bodies washed ashore along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Friday (November 6). Search operations have been intensified for the remaining two fishermen who went missing after their motorboat reportedly suffered an engine failure at sea.
Nine fishermen, including boatman Surya, had ventured into the deep sea aboard a motorboat owned by Selvazhagan from Chennai's Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on October 29.
The fishermen were reportedly fishing near Nizampatnam in Andhra Pradesh when they anchored at the Nizampatnam estuary as a precaution following a cyclone warning.
They resumed fishing later, but the boat's engine reportedly developed a technical snag in the middle of the sea. On November 3, the crew alerted another motorboat nearby about the problem through a wireless communication system. Contact with the nine fishermen was lost thereafter.
Ongole, Andhra Pradesh: On the recovery of bodies of missing fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Minister N. Marie Wilson says, "I represent the Government of Tamil Nadu, acting on the instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. I was sent here because nine fishermen from Tamil Nadu, particularly from Kasimedu, have been missing since the 2nd. Today, the Andhra Pradesh government and the Marine Department informed us that four bodies had been recovered. However, around two hours ago, another body was found. Following this, the Chief Minister instructed us to come and receive the bodies..."— IANS (@ians_india) November 5, 2026
7 Bodies Recovered Along Andhra Coast
The Coast Guard launched an extensive search operation using ships and helicopters after the fishers were reported missing.
Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector said on Wednesday that the bodies of five fishermen had washed ashore at Gotapattinam beach in Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials subsequently confirmed the recovery and sent a team to Andhra Pradesh to identify the deceased.
The five fishermen were identified as Mohan, Surya, Murugan, Vijayakanth and Kuppusamy. Their bodies have been sent to Chennai, officials said.
The Fisheries Department confirmed on Thursday that two more bodies had washed ashore. The process of establishing their identities is under way.
Five of the nine fishermen who had ventured into the sea from Kasimedu Harbour in Chennai on October 29 and towed with another boat after being stranded in the middle of the sea before losing contact on November 3 were reported dead, even as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced a solatium of Rs seven lakh each to their families on Thursday evening. Their bodies were washed ashore on the Andhra Pradesh coast, and officials from the Fisheries department were deputed to identify and bring them home at the government's cost. READ MORE: https://t.co/rLvdfEls76— United News of India (@uniindianews) November 5, 2026
Search Continues For Two Missing Fishers
With seven of the nine fishermen now accounted for, the Coast Guard has intensified its search for the remaining two. Fisheries Department officials said the operation was continuing with the assistance of scuba divers.
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson is also in Andhra Pradesh, representing the state government in coordinating the identification process and search efforts.
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