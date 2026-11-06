ETV Bharat / state

Kasimedu Fishing Tragedy: Two More Bodies Wash Ashore In Andhra Pradesh; Two Fishers Still Missing

The tragedy has plunged the Tamil Nadu's Chennai Kasimedu fishing community into mourning, with families anxiously awaiting news of the two fishers still missing. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The death toll in the Kasimedu fishing boat tragedy has risen to seven after two more bodies washed ashore along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Friday (November 6). Search operations have been intensified for the remaining two fishermen who went missing after their motorboat reportedly suffered an engine failure at sea.

Nine fishermen, including boatman Surya, had ventured into the deep sea aboard a motorboat owned by Selvazhagan from Chennai's Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on October 29.

The fishermen were reportedly fishing near Nizampatnam in Andhra Pradesh when they anchored at the Nizampatnam estuary as a precaution following a cyclone warning.

They resumed fishing later, but the boat's engine reportedly developed a technical snag in the middle of the sea. On November 3, the crew alerted another motorboat nearby about the problem through a wireless communication system. Contact with the nine fishermen was lost thereafter.

7 Bodies Recovered Along Andhra Coast

The Coast Guard launched an extensive search operation using ships and helicopters after the fishers were reported missing.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Collector said on Wednesday that the bodies of five fishermen had washed ashore at Gotapattinam beach in Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials subsequently confirmed the recovery and sent a team to Andhra Pradesh to identify the deceased.

The five fishermen were identified as Mohan, Surya, Murugan, Vijayakanth and Kuppusamy. Their bodies have been sent to Chennai, officials said.