Kashmir's Well-Known Actor Rajinder Tickoo Passes Away; Artist Community In Shock

Rajinder Tickoo (Middle) performing on stage with two more known actors Mir Sarwar (R) and Ashraf Nagoo (L) in NSD Delhi in 2012 ( Special arrangement )

Srinagar: Kashmir’s well-known actor and producer Rajinder Tickoo passed away in Jammu on Sunday, bringing grief among the artist community of the Valley. A native of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Tickoo had been associated with theatre for over three decades, acting on stage, television and film. Tickoo has also been credited with the revival of Kashmir’s traditional satirical musical storytelling form, Ladishah, through a popular TV presentation on ETV Urdu’. He would appear in traditional attire, a pheran and turban, and recite the rhyming lines on the dhukar instrument. He combined humour, satire and commentary in the show, drawing attention to youngsters using social and political themes. Theatre and cultural groups have expressed deep sorrow over his sudden demise and termed it a big loss to the performing arts and entertainment industry. Screengrab of video from DD Urdu's Khwab Kineray serial (Special arrangement)