Kashmir's Well-Known Actor Rajinder Tickoo Passes Away; Artist Community In Shock
A native of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Tickoo had been associated with theatre for over three decades, acting on stage, television and film.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 15, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s well-known actor and producer Rajinder Tickoo passed away in Jammu on Sunday, bringing grief among the artist community of the Valley.
A native of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Tickoo had been associated with theatre for over three decades, acting on stage, television and film.
Tickoo has also been credited with the revival of Kashmir’s traditional satirical musical storytelling form, Ladishah, through a popular TV presentation on ETV Urdu’. He would appear in traditional attire, a pheran and turban, and recite the rhyming lines on the dhukar instrument.
He combined humour, satire and commentary in the show, drawing attention to youngsters using social and political themes.
Theatre and cultural groups have expressed deep sorrow over his sudden demise and termed it a big loss to the performing arts and entertainment industry.
“The news of his passing came as a bolt from the blue this morning. My hands are shivering while writing this message,” senior journalist and writer Rajesh Raina wrote on Facebook while expressing grief. “He passed away in Jammu in the night, leaving behind a void that can never be filled,” he added.
Raina, who was associated with ETV Urdu, paid tributes to Tickoo and recalled his association with the media organisation. “I still remember the day I started Ladishah on ETV and asked him to present and perform it on our channel. He was hesitant at first, but later he immortalised Ladishah, which became a household name in Kashmir,” he said.
Renowned theatre director and writer, Arshad Mushtaq, termed Tickoo’s demise as shocking and a personal loss to him.
“Rajinder ji was an actor par excellence and lit up the stage and infused energy on the screen. A big loss. We have lost a thinking actor and performer. Deeply saddened,” Mushtaq said.
Tickoo’s former colleague at ETV Urdu, Manoj Koul, also expressed grief over the passing of the veteran actor.
“He was not only a remarkable artist but also a warm-hearted human being whose voice, presence, and contribution to the cultural and media landscape will always be remembered,” Koul wrote on Facebook.
“His association, friendship, and dedication left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege to know and work with him. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Strength and prayers to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” he added.
Also Read