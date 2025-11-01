Kashmir’s Techie Brings Artificial Intelligence Closer To Home As Investors Descend On The Valley
Over 90 startups participated in the first-ever ‘Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund' event on Dal Lake shores.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 9:35 PM IST
Srinagar: As the bright autumn sun cut through the mist of calm Dal Lake, the banks of the water body turned into a vibrant hub of innovation and ambition. Inside Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), young professionals in formals from across Kashmir lined up pitching their startup ideas before the panel of 24 national venture capital (VC) funds.
Top investors, including IvyCap Ventures, Omnivore Agritech and Climate Sustainability Fund, arrived on their maiden trip to tap aspiring entrepreneurs in fields ranging from tech to agriculture.
Among the promising youngsters was Adil Bhat, a doctoral of computer sciences. He pitched for introducing Generative AI into education learning, offering students personalised learning in regional languages such as Urdu and Kashmiri.
“Generative AI is the most transformative technology of this millennium, but it does not support regional languages. This will leave a large chunk of society behind, especially in places like ours. The language barrier will be more severe than the digital divide if it is not addressed,” he told ETV Bharat.
Bhat’s startup is focused on developing an AI interface capable of understanding and responding in regional languages such as Kashmiri and Urdu. The goal is to remove misconceptions and allow students to grasp topics without a language barrier.
He cites examples of classrooms where many students don’t comprehend topics due to clarity, resulting in misconceptions. “Our project will track and identify these misconceptions in regional languages. This will allow teachers to respond and offer students timely help,” Bhat added.
The central government has empanelled a project for developing the Indic Large Language Model, but it partially supports Urdu, as Bhat points out; their speech models still do not support Urdu or Kashmiri. “That is where we are trying to bridge the linguistic barrier and live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘All Inclusive’ Artificial Intelligence,” he added.
The startup was among 93 projects in the first-ever ‘Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund Outreach organised by Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, through NSIC Venture Capital Fund Limited (NVCFL).
Developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Rs 50,000 crore SRI Fund is a Fund Scheme designed to promote growth-oriented MSMEs through a Mother Fund–Daughter Fund structure.
Inaugurating the event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described it as a ‘new era’ for startups and micro and small-scale industries, insisting that the development of J&K's MSMEs and startups is the collective responsibility of investors.
“Industrial development of Jammu Kashmir, rejuvenation of startups and MSMEs, is not merely a business exercise. It is your duty towards the nation," he said, drawing applause from the budding entrepreneurs in the jam-packed auditorium. "The investors of Jammu Kashmir will directly benefit from the reforms that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving new impetus to with the resolve of a self-reliant India.”
Director Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Khalid Jehangir urged the investors to at least fund 10 startups to motivate the youth of the region.