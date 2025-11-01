ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir’s Techie Brings Artificial Intelligence Closer To Home As Investors Descend On The Valley

Srinagar: As the bright autumn sun cut through the mist of calm Dal Lake, the banks of the water body turned into a vibrant hub of innovation and ambition. Inside Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), young professionals in formals from across Kashmir lined up pitching their startup ideas before the panel of 24 national venture capital (VC) funds.

Top investors, including IvyCap Ventures, Omnivore Agritech and Climate Sustainability Fund, arrived on their maiden trip to tap aspiring entrepreneurs in fields ranging from tech to agriculture.

Among the promising youngsters was Adil Bhat, a doctoral of computer sciences. He pitched for introducing Generative AI into education learning, offering students personalised learning in regional languages such as Urdu and Kashmiri.

“Generative AI is the most transformative technology of this millennium, but it does not support regional languages. This will leave a large chunk of society behind, especially in places like ours. The language barrier will be more severe than the digital divide if it is not addressed,” he told ETV Bharat.

Bhat’s startup is focused on developing an AI interface capable of understanding and responding in regional languages such as Kashmiri and Urdu. The goal is to remove misconceptions and allow students to grasp topics without a language barrier.

He cites examples of classrooms where many students don’t comprehend topics due to clarity, resulting in misconceptions. “Our project will track and identify these misconceptions in regional languages. This will allow teachers to respond and offer students timely help,” Bhat added.