Kashmir's First Chrysanthemum-Themed Garden Adds Colour To Valley's Autumn Landscape

It is the first garden in Kashmir developed on the theme of daisies during the autumn season. The “Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood” was inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday, nearly a year after its foundation was laid, to offer tourists a chance to witness the combination of autumn hues and vibrant floral beauty.

Spread over 100 kanals on the banks of Dal Lake within the Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, this theme park features 1 lakh chrysanthemum plants and displays around 3 million colourful blooms.

Srinagar: Nestled at the foothills of the Zabarwan Hills in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the “Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood” (Chrysanthemum Garden) has become a major attraction for tourists in Kashmir this autumn.

A tourist posing for picture in Kashmir's first Chrysanthemum-themed garden (ETV Bharat)

“‘Dawood’ is the flower of autumn, and it blooms in this season to fill the void left by other fading flowers. Almost every colour of flower blooms in ‘Dawood’, but red, yellow, and orange are the basic colours of this flower,” said Floriculture Officer Javed Masood of the Botanical Garden, Srinagar.

Amid the season of falling leaves and shedding foliage, the Gul-e-Dawood flowers fill the garden with colour and fragrance, adding life to Kashmir’s golden-brown landscape.

Tourists enjoying in Kashmir's First Chrysanthemum-Themed Garden (ETV Bharat)

The display has captivated tourists visiting the Valley this autumn. “This is the first time I have seen such a garden full of flowers of different colours in autumn. It is difficult for me to describe the beauty of the garden and flowers in words,” said Yasmin Bano, a tourist from Mumbai.

Another visitor, Jaswant Singh, said that the opening of the Chrysanthemum Garden made him extend his stay in Srinagar. “The garden is a must-visit destination for anyone experiencing Kashmir’s autumn charm,” he said.

Kashmir's First Chrysanthemum-Themed Garden Adds Colour To Valley's Autumn Landscape (ETV Bharat)

According to Masood, “Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood” is proving to be a new attraction that can boost tourism during October and November. “We used to have nothing to show tourists at that time except the yellow leaves of the poplar. Thus, ‘Bagh Gul Dawood’ can play an important role in attracting tourists to Kashmir in autumn,” he said.