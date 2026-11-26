Kashmir's Century-Old Fish Market Gets Busy As Winter Sets In
Srinagar's century-old Chattabal Fish Market sees surging winter demand, sustaining generations of traders despite declining indigenous catches, roadside vendor closures, and a proposed relocation.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: As winter approaches and temperatures dip across Kashmir, early mornings at the century-old fish market in Old City Srinagar grow busier than ever, with locals flocking to buy the seasonal staple.
Long before dawn, the familiar sounds of bargaining fill the Chattabal neighbourhood as vendors lay out their fresh catches and early buyers crowd the stalls for the best pick.
For more than a century, Chattabal Fish Market has been one of Kashmir’s premier hubs for the fish trade, serving buyers from Srinagar and far-flung parts of the Valley. Experts attribute its longevity to its past as a vital water transport hub, a legacy carried forward by families living along its banks.
At this busy corner of the city, the fish is sold both wholesale and retail, comprising established shops and a bustling roadside vending stretch that has long been associated with the trade.
The business, which has sustained families for generations, is now largely carried forward by younger traders who have inherited the profession from their ancestors.
Owais Ahmad (30) says he has been involved in his family’s fish business since he was 10. He feels confident of earning his livelihood and carrying it to his children as well.
“My day begins shortly after morning prayers. Some customers arrive even before the vendors are ready to open their shops. This gives me a positive feeling to continue my ancestral work,” he says. “These days I sell between 100 and 150 kilograms of fish daily. It reflects that there is steady demand that keeps the market busy throughout the day.”
For Owais, the Chhatabal market appeals to people more due to its deep-rooted connection with them and waterways. He adds that demand surges with the onset of winter, when fish becomes a preferred delicacy across the Valley.
“People from across Srinagar, and some travel from villages in Pulwama, Shopian and neighbouring areas come to our market,” he says.
The market offers a variety of fish, including locally sourced catches from the Jhelum River, Dal Lake, Sumbal, Hajin and Bandipora, alongside fish brought from outside Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the varieties on sale, traders name a few popular ones, including Punjaeb Gaad (Golden Carp), Kashir Gaad (Glass Carp), Rainbow Trout and Rohu (Rahu).
Punjabi Gaad and Kashir Gaad are widely preferred by local consumers, while Rainbow Trout is sought after for its distinct taste and texture. Other varieties commonly traded at the market include Catla, Pangas (Pangasius) and Silver Carp.
Other varieties include Catla, a major South Asian freshwater carp, Pangas, which are generally brought from outside the Valley, and Silver Carp found in the wider fish trade.
Bashir Ahmed (70) recalls a time when fish would arrive at the market by boats, a reminder of the days when waterways served as important routes for transporting goods across the Valley.
“Earlier, fish would be brought here by boats. Now they arrive by vehicles. Even ration supplies were transported by boats in those days, and the entire system was different,” he says.
Bashir says the market handles a trade volume of 20 to 30 tons of fish, supporting hundreds of families directly and indirectly.
“We get buyers from different parts of Kashmir in the market; that is why we stock varieties according to their preferences,” he says. “However, the declining availability of indigenous Kashmiri fish has affected our business in recent years.”
The traders say the Chattabal market’s reach extends beyond individual buyers as they supply fish to hotels and restaurants as well. “Each vendor is estimated to serve between 100 and 150 customers daily. For customers, the attraction is the variety and freshness,” Bashir adds.
For buyers, the fish market offers a wide selection, allowing them to choose according to their preferences.
“It is satisfactory to watch the manner in which fish is sold. These days the market is clean and transparent compared with many other places in Srinagar,” said Mudassir, a customer.
However, the historic fish market is facing uncertainty over its future location as the authorities are considering a proposal to relocate it to Tengpora, a suburb of Srinagar.
Traders said that a stretch used by roadside vendors has remained closed for the past two months, affecting the livelihoods of those dependent on it.
Atif Shafi Wani, a fish seller, says roadside vendors have also been an integral part of the market, employing many families. “The closure has severely affected their business and urges authorities to reopen the stretch so vendors can resume their work,” he says.
Traders say they have been asking for a market space for several decades, but the authorities have turned a deaf ear to their pleas.
Beyond Chattabal, fish markets and vending points operate at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar; Ashaji Pora in Anantnag; Pahalgam, Akad, Nambal, Dandi Wanpora and Khulchur; the ADF office in Kupwara; the FDO office in Handwara; and various locations across Jammu.
The scale of the trade is also reflected in Jammu and Kashmir's fisheries production figures. According to the Department of Fisheries, the region recorded 31,700 metric tons of fish production in 2025-26, including approximately 10,000 metric tons imported from outside the region.
In 2024-25, total fish production stood at 29,399.78 metric tons, comprising 8,979.25 metric tons in Jammu division and 20,420.52 metric tons in Kashmir division.
Also Read
Two Winters Later, Bangladesh’s Jaggery Makers Bring A Missed Taste Back To Jalpaiguri
Andhra Pradesh Farmers Reap Benefit From Seaweed With A 45-Day Harvest Cycle, Raw Produce Fetches Over Rs 250 Per Kg