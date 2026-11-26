ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir's Century-Old Fish Market Gets Busy As Winter Sets In

​ Srinagar: As winter approaches and temperatures dip across Kashmir, early mornings at the century-old fish market in Old City Srinagar grow busier than ever, with locals flocking to buy the seasonal staple.

Long before dawn, the familiar sounds of bargaining fill the Chattabal neighbourhood as vendors lay out their fresh catches and early buyers crowd the stalls for the best pick.

For more than a century, Chattabal Fish Market has been one of Kashmir’s premier hubs for the fish trade, serving buyers from Srinagar and far-flung parts of the Valley. Experts attribute its longevity to its past as a vital water transport hub, a legacy carried forward by families living along its banks.

At this busy corner of the city, the fish is sold both wholesale and retail, comprising established shops and a bustling roadside vending stretch that has long been associated with the trade.

The business, which has sustained families for generations, is now largely carried forward by younger traders who have inherited the profession from their ancestors.

Kashmir's Century-Old Fish Market Gets Busy As Winter Sets In (ETV Bharat)

Owais Ahmad (30) says he has been involved in his family’s fish business since he was 10. He feels confident of earning his livelihood and carrying it to his children as well.

“My day begins shortly after morning prayers. Some customers arrive even before the vendors are ready to open their shops. This gives me a positive feeling to continue my ancestral work,” he says. “These days I sell between 100 and 150 kilograms of fish daily. It reflects that there is steady demand that keeps the market busy throughout the day.”

For Owais, the Chhatabal market appeals to people more due to its deep-rooted connection with them and waterways. He adds that demand surges with the onset of winter, when fish becomes a preferred delicacy across the Valley.

​“People from across Srinagar, and some travel from villages in Pulwama, Shopian and neighbouring areas come to our market,” he says.

​The market offers a variety of fish, including locally sourced catches from the Jhelum River, Dal Lake, Sumbal, Hajin and Bandipora, alongside fish brought from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

A shopkeeper busy selling fish at Kashmir's century-old fish market in Chattabal, Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Among the varieties on sale, traders name a few popular ones, including Punjaeb Gaad (Golden Carp), Kashir Gaad (Glass Carp), Rainbow Trout and Rohu (Rahu).

Punjabi Gaad and Kashir Gaad are widely preferred by local consumers, while Rainbow Trout is sought after for its distinct taste and texture. Other varieties commonly traded at the market include Catla, Pangas (Pangasius) and Silver Carp.

Other varieties include Catla, a major South Asian freshwater carp, Pangas, which are generally brought from outside the Valley, and Silver Carp found in the wider fish trade.

Bashir Ahmed (70) recalls a time when fish would arrive at the market by boats, a reminder of the days when waterways served as important routes for transporting goods across the Valley.