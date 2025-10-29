Kashmiri Thrives In Schools, Urdu Retains Its Place In Secretariat, Jammu Kashmir Government Tells Assembly
J&K government tells Assembly it is promoting Kashmiri through schools and cultural programs, while Urdu continues to feature on official Secretariat signboards.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday detailed its ongoing initiatives to promote the Kashmiri and Urdu languages in response to questions raised by MLAs Irfan Hafiz Lone and Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh in the Legislative Assembly.
In a starred question, Lone, who is a legislator from Wagoora-Kreeri, asked, “Whether it is a fact that new generations, especially school-going children, are either unable to speak the Kashmiri language or not proficient in said mother tongue; if so, what steps are being taken to protect and promote the Kashmiri language?"
In a written response to the query, the government said that multiple, coordinated measures have been taken to protect, promote, and popularise the Kashmiri language among the younger generation. “Both the Department of Culture and the School Education Department are working in synergy to revive linguistic pride and cultural consciousness among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”
The reply noted that the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) has been at the forefront of this mission. “The Academy regularly organises seminars, debates, poetry recitations, storytelling sessions, theatre workshops, and cultural performances in the Kashmiri language at various places, including educational institutions,” the government said.
Students are invited to Tagore Hall in Srinagar to attend Mushairas, theatre plays, book release functions, and interactive sessions with poets and writers. “Such interactions expose young learners to the depth and richness of Kashmiri literature and performing arts,” the response added.
According to the government, the department also collaborates with the Directorate of School Education to organise events in schools, colleges, and universities to cultivate appreciation for the language. “NGOs are supported in holding Kashmiri literary programmes in rural and semi-urban areas, extending promotion efforts to the grassroots.”
Further, the government pointed out that ‘Sheeraza’, ‘Soan Adab’, and ‘Virasat’ journals continue to serve as vital platforms for Kashmiri literature. Rare manuscripts and books are being digitised and preserved in the SPS Museum and archival repositories.
The reply further added that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has introduced Kashmiri language textbooks from Class I to XII, making it a compulsory subject up to Class VIII. "Over 10,000 teachers have been trained in mother-tongue-based instruction, and supplementary materials such as Gindbash, Wudaw, and a Kashmiri-e-Dictionary have been developed."
“Through these sustained academic, cultural, and community-based initiatives, the government has ensured that the Kashmiri language remains vibrant, relevant, and accessible to the younger generation,” the government's response read.
In another starred question, MLA Langate Khursheed Sheikh raised concern about the representation of Urdu in the Civil Secretariat signage, asking, "Whether it is a fact that signboards in Urdu as well used to be conspicuously displayed on the entrance gates of the chambers in Civil Secretariat Jammu/Srinagar and the same have been removed; if so, the reasons thereof; and whether it proposes to reinstall such boards to honour the official language Urdu in Jammu and Kashmir?"
Replying to the question, the government clarified, “No, Sir. It is not a fact that signboards in Urdu have been removed from the entrance gates of the chambers in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu or Srinagar. As per prescribed norms, trilingual signboards displaying names in Urdu, English, and Hindi have been installed to ensure representation of all official languages and maintain uniformity across all chambers.”
The government further stated, "Since Urdu continues to be displayed on the existing trilingual signboards along with English and Hindi, the question of reinstallation does not arise.”
