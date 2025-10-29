ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Thrives In Schools, Urdu Retains Its Place In Secretariat, Jammu Kashmir Government Tells Assembly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday detailed its ongoing initiatives to promote the Kashmiri and Urdu languages in response to questions raised by MLAs Irfan Hafiz Lone and Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh in the Legislative Assembly.

In a starred question, Lone, who is a legislator from Wagoora-Kreeri, asked, “Whether it is a fact that new generations, especially school-going children, are either unable to speak the Kashmiri language or not proficient in said mother tongue; if so, what steps are being taken to protect and promote the Kashmiri language?"

In a written response to the query, the government said that multiple, coordinated measures have been taken to protect, promote, and popularise the Kashmiri language among the younger generation. “Both the Department of Culture and the School Education Department are working in synergy to revive linguistic pride and cultural consciousness among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The reply noted that the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) has been at the forefront of this mission. “The Academy regularly organises seminars, debates, poetry recitations, storytelling sessions, theatre workshops, and cultural performances in the Kashmiri language at various places, including educational institutions,” the government said.

Students are invited to Tagore Hall in Srinagar to attend Mushairas, theatre plays, book release functions, and interactive sessions with poets and writers. “Such interactions expose young learners to the depth and richness of Kashmiri literature and performing arts,” the response added.

According to the government, the department also collaborates with the Directorate of School Education to organise events in schools, colleges, and universities to cultivate appreciation for the language. “NGOs are supported in holding Kashmiri literary programmes in rural and semi-urban areas, extending promotion efforts to the grassroots.”