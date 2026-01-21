Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Allegedly Harassed, Forced To Chant Slogans In Haryana; Video Sparks Outrage
Published : January 21, 2026 at 12:27 AM IST
Yamunanagar: A fresh incident involving the alleged harassment of two Kashmiri shawl sellers and pressure to raise religious slogans has come to light in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. The incident occurred in Kalawad village under the Chhappar police station area, where the youths were stopped on the road, questioned about their identity, and subjected to objectionable remarks.
After a video of the incident surfaced on social media, public outrage has grown. This is the third such incident reported in Haryana in recent weeks, following similar cases in Kaithal and Fatehabad.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Nazir Ahmad Khwaja and Imtiyaz Ahmad, both from Kashmir, were moving from village to village selling shawls and blankets. As they reached Kalawad village, a few local youths allegedly stopped them and began questioning their identity. During the interaction, the Kashmiri vendors were reportedly pressured to chant slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” leading to a tense situation.
In the viral video, one youth can be seen repeatedly pressuring the Kashmiri vendors. The accused is also heard threatening that if they were seen in the village again, their clothes would be taken away. In the footage, the Kashmiri youths are seen asserting that they are Indians while refusing to chant religious slogans, further escalating the confrontation.
Following the circulation of the video, the village witnessed a brief period of tension. However, sensible villagers intervened and defused the situation. With their mediation, the two Kashmiri youths were able to leave safely for nearby villages, preventing any major dispute or violence.
Chhappar police station SHO Vedpal said that information about the incident had been received informally, but no written complaint had been filed by either party so far. “If a complaint is received, the matter will be investigated and necessary action will be taken,” he said.
