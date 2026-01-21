ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Allegedly Harassed, Forced To Chant Slogans In Haryana; Video Sparks Outrage

Yamunanagar: A fresh incident involving the alleged harassment of two Kashmiri shawl sellers and pressure to raise religious slogans has come to light in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. The incident occurred in Kalawad village under the Chhappar police station area, where the youths were stopped on the road, questioned about their identity, and subjected to objectionable remarks.

After a video of the incident surfaced on social media, public outrage has grown. This is the third such incident reported in Haryana in recent weeks, following similar cases in Kaithal and Fatehabad.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Nazir Ahmad Khwaja and Imtiyaz Ahmad, both from Kashmir, were moving from village to village selling shawls and blankets. As they reached Kalawad village, a few local youths allegedly stopped them and began questioning their identity. During the interaction, the Kashmiri vendors were reportedly pressured to chant slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” leading to a tense situation.