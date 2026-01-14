ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Separatist Asiya Andrabi Convicted In UAPA Case

Andrabi was charged by the NIA and criminal conspiracy and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with two associates.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : January 14, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi in a UAPA case. Additional Sessions Judge Chanderjit Singh ordered their conviction under sections 18 (Punishment for conspiracy) and 38 (Offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) of UAPA.

The quantum of sentence will be decided on January 17. Andrabi was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with waging war against India through hate speeches, as well as criminal conspiracy and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with two associates. Andrabi, who founded the all-women separatist group Dukhtaraan-e-Millat (DeM) in 1987, was arrested in April 2018. The group was subsequently banned.

