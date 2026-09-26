Kashmiri Saffron Farmers Remain Anxious In Fresh Sowing Season After Past Production Decline
Farmers have stated that climate change has become a for saffron production and the yield has been impacted by inadequate rain, reports Syed Aadil Mushtaq.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Srinagar: Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, a farmer from Lethpora area of Kashmir, who has been associated with saffron farming for the past 40 years, rues the decline in production. He believes that if the situation continues, the produce could eventually disappear from the markets.
Sofi attributed the decline in production of saffron which is also described as “red gold” to the lack of proper irrigation facilities, and inattention of the authorities to issues faced by growers.
Kashmiri saffron, though known for unique quality and aroma, has witnessed a decline over a period of time. Farmers have largely attributed this to the lack of irrigation facilities. The anxiety remains visible as the new sowing season has begun across Kashmir.
Irshad Ahmad Dar, a farmer in Patalbagh, attributed the declining production to the lack of proper irrigation facilities and inattention to the issues faced by saffron growers.
Farmers said that though a single corm can yield produce for several years, its productivity depends on various factors, including soil fertility, weather conditions, disease, corm quality, and cultivation methods.
On ground as the corm sowing season reached its peak, farmers said that the process of cultivation remains a tedious one. Once the saffron flowers bloom, the red filaments, the actual saffron, are carefully separated and are then dried using specific techniques to preserve their aroma, color, and quality, before this precious produce makes its way to the market.
Farmers have stated that climate change has become a significant challenge for saffron production. Crop yields have been adversely affected by fluctuating temperatures and a lack of adequate rain.
Farmers stated that sustaining and boosting saffron production requires modern agricultural techniques, quality corms, improved irrigation facilities, research, technical guidance, and appropriate government support.
According to growers, saffron is not merely a cash crop but a vital source of livelihood and income for many Kashmiri families and special attention should be paid to preserving its production, quality, and traditional cultivation methods.
Abdul Aziz, farmer in Lethpora, who has been associated with saffron cultivation for the past 50 years, said the government’s Saffron Mission has failed to deliver the desired results on the ground. He attributed the declining production to the authorities’ failure to address the issues being faced by farmers for years.
"Lack of proper irrigation facilities, damage to saffron corms by porcupines, and other challenges have severely affected cultivation," said Aziz, adding that due to these difficulties, many farmers are now opting for alternative crops and livelihood options.
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