ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Saffron Farmers Remain Anxious In Fresh Sowing Season After Past Production Decline

Srinagar: Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, a farmer from Lethpora area of Kashmir, who has been associated with saffron farming for the past 40 years, rues the decline in production. He believes that if the situation continues, the produce could eventually disappear from the markets.

Sofi attributed the decline in production of saffron which is also described as “red gold” to the lack of proper irrigation facilities, and inattention of the authorities to issues faced by growers.

Kashmiri saffron, though known for unique quality and aroma, has witnessed a decline over a period of time. Farmers have largely attributed this to the lack of irrigation facilities. The anxiety remains visible as the new sowing season has begun across Kashmir.

Irshad Ahmad Dar, a farmer in Patalbagh, attributed the declining production to the lack of proper irrigation facilities and inattention to the issues faced by saffron growers.

Farmers said that though a single corm can yield produce for several years, its productivity depends on various factors, including soil fertility, weather conditions, disease, corm quality, and cultivation methods.

On ground as the corm sowing season reached its peak, farmers said that the process of cultivation remains a tedious one. Once the saffron flowers bloom, the red filaments, the actual saffron, are carefully separated and are then dried using specific techniques to preserve their aroma, color, and quality, before this precious produce makes its way to the market.