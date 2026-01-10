ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri National Detained For Trying To Offer Namaz In Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: A resident of Kashmir was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to offer namaz in the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya.

Security agencies are interrogating Abu Ahmed Sheikh (55), a resident of Shopian, said Superintendent of Police (Security) Balramchari Dubey. He said Sheikh entered the temple complex through Gate D1, posing as a devotee. "Upon entering the shrine complex, he sat near the Sita kitchen and began offering namaz. Devotees on their way to the temple protested, prompting the security personnel to take immediate action and detain him," the SP said.

Police said Sheikh's family has claimed that he is mentally ill and has shared medical records from the psychiatry department of Srinagar Medical College as evidence. "We didn't know anything about it. He is totally unsound," Sheikh's son, Imran, told reporters at their residence in Shopian when asked about the incident.