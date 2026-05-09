ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Pandits Protest In Jammu; Seek Rehabilitation Policy, Fresh Job Package

Members of Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) raise slogans during a protest demanding the safe return and permanent rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits who have been living in exile for 37 years, in Jammu on Saturday, May 09, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: Displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in Jammu, demanding the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive rehabilitation policy for the community in Kashmir Valley and the announcement of a fresh employment package for 15,000 educated displaced youth under the prime minister's special package.

Carrying placards and raising slogans in support of their demands, including return and rehabilitation, employment opportunities and proper political representation, the protesters assembled outside the Press Club here under the banner of Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS).

The protest was led by YAIKS president R K Bhat, who said the community had once again taken to the streets to press for its long-pending demands.

Bhat appealed to the Narendra Modi-led government to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their "motherland" after nearly 37 years of displacement.

"We believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision must ensure justice and rightful rehabilitation for Kashmiri Pandits. We appeal to the prime minister to formulate a comprehensive return and rehabilitation package in the Valley for the entire community," he told reporters here.

He said the community had faith in the prime minister, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Union Territory administration.

"The Kashmiri Pandit community has hit the streets from today. This is the same organisation that, in 2010, motivated Kashmiri Pandit youth to return to the Kashmir Valley. Even today, that movement continues in another form," Bhat said.

He urged the government to place a concrete rehabilitation proposal before the community, saying it should include employment opportunities for youth, provisions for overage aspirants and relief holders, besides restoration of rights and livelihoods lost during displacement.

Calling for a dignified and collective return of displaced families, he said strong resolutions should be passed reflecting the intention to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Bhat said around 15,000 Kashmiri Pandit youth were ready to return to the Valley if proper compensation, infrastructure and employment support were ensured.

He also demanded the implementation of court rulings delivered in favour of displaced Pandits in different cases and sought employment for affected families willing to return.