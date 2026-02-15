Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Festival With Cultural Traditions; Govt Declares Holiday
The Jammu and Kashmir government declared a holiday on Monday for Kashmiri Pandits and legislators for the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.
Srinagar: Herath, the Kashmiri version of Mahashivratri, was celebrated by Pandits with festivity and cultural touch in the Valley and across India. The majority of the pandits who migrated from Kashmir in the 1990s due to militancy shared their festival celebrations on social media, reminding its cultural significance.
The Jammu and Kashmir government declared a holiday on Monday for Kashmiri Pandits and legislators for the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly being held in Jammu. The holiday for assembly was declared after opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator from Tral, Pulwama, Rafiq Ahmad Naik, advocated for it in the House.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather granted the day off, prompting Kashmiri Pandits to welcome the decision. “This is the real J&K — where Hindu-Muslim unity is not a slogan but a lived tradition. Our shared culture and mutual respect remain our greatest strength,” said Mohit Bhan, a Kashmiri Pandit and PDP spokesperson.
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Herath, which is distinct from Mahashivratri, celebrated in the country by Hindus in reverence and devotion to Lord Shiva by holding fasts and worship.
Each pandit family holds special prayers, with the head of the family fasting and preparing special dishes like mutton and fish. Those residing in the Valley celebrate at home and visit temples such as Kherbawani in Tulmula, Ganderbal, while other Hindus working in Kashmir visit the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar to offer prayers.
Sunil Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit who celebrated the festival at Kherbawani Temple, said that Pandits observe Herath with unique traditions distinct from other Hindus in India. “We offer prayers in our homes for three days and nights. We cook several dishes and soak walnuts for distribution among us,” Raina said.
Pandits living in Jammu celebrate the festival with cultural charm, but those who are living in other states observe it in the confines of their homes.
Sameer Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit and an oncologist, while sharing Herath celebrations of his son, said that geographies have changed, and so have generations, yet traditions and values survive and flourish.
Thousands of Pandits migrated to Jammu and other states of India in the 1990s after more than 200 of their members were killed by militants. The remaining small population, mostly living in Srinagar city, observes the festival at local temples and homes.
PDP’s Bhan said Pandits celebrate Herath for four days during which they organise prayers and fasting and cook special non-vegetarian dishes. “Our herath celebration includes Shivratri, salaam (prayers and wishes for each other) and cook meat, cheese, fish and some vegetables. Walnuts are kept in special pots in water for soaking, which are gifted to guests and friends and eaten these days,” he said.
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, greetings poured in for Kashmiri Pandits on this festival.
“Herath Poshte! This sacred festival reflects the rich traditions of our Kashmiri Pandit community. On this pious occasion, I pray for wellness and abundance in everyone’s lives. May it open new pathways of success and fill every home with joy and contentment,” PM Modi wrote on X.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also greeted the pandits on this festival. “Herath Poshte! On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all, especially our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. May this sacred festival bring peace, prosperity, and strengthened bonds of harmony and brotherhood across Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on X, “Herath Poshte! Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva continue to shower his divine blessings upon us. I pray for the health, happiness and prosperity of every citizen. May the festival strengthen the bonds of brotherhood for years to come.”
