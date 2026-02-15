ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Festival With Cultural Traditions; Govt Declares Holiday

Srinagar: Herath, the Kashmiri version of Mahashivratri, was celebrated by Pandits with festivity and cultural touch in the Valley and across India. The majority of the pandits who migrated from Kashmir in the 1990s due to militancy shared their festival celebrations on social media, reminding its cultural significance.

The Jammu and Kashmir government declared a holiday on Monday for Kashmiri Pandits and legislators for the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly being held in Jammu. The holiday for assembly was declared after opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator from Tral, Pulwama, Rafiq Ahmad Naik, advocated for it in the House.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather granted the day off, prompting Kashmiri Pandits to welcome the decision. “This is the real J&K — where Hindu-Muslim unity is not a slogan but a lived tradition. Our shared culture and mutual respect remain our greatest strength,” said Mohit Bhan, a Kashmiri Pandit and PDP spokesperson.

Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Festival With Cultural Traditions; Jammu Kashmir Govt Declares Holiday (ETV Bharat)

Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Herath, which is distinct from Mahashivratri, celebrated in the country by Hindus in reverence and devotion to Lord Shiva by holding fasts and worship.

Each pandit family holds special prayers, with the head of the family fasting and preparing special dishes like mutton and fish. Those residing in the Valley celebrate at home and visit temples such as Kherbawani in Tulmula, Ganderbal, while other Hindus working in Kashmir visit the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar to offer prayers.

Sunil Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit who celebrated the festival at Kherbawani Temple, said that Pandits observe Herath with unique traditions distinct from other Hindus in India. “We offer prayers in our homes for three days and nights. We cook several dishes and soak walnuts for distribution among us,” Raina said.