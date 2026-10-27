Kashmiri Pandit Activist Arrested Over Terror Threat Posters
Rakesh Handoo was arrested from Haryana’s Faridabad residence on October 17 based on a complaint from his counterpart.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:20 AM IST
Srinagar: Rakesh Handoo, a Kashmiri Pandit activist, has been arrested over allegations of threat posters targeting minority employees and migrant workers in the valley.
Handoo was arrested from Haryana’s Faridabad residence on October 17 based on a complaint from his counterpart, Kashmiri Pandit member Rohit Raina. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police from Baramulla picked him up and booked him under sections 66F and 84C of the Information Technology Act.
A case has been filed under FIR 151/2026 at the Baramulla Police Station. A senior police officer confirmed the arrest and cited “rivalry” between the two as the reason for the threat posters. The case follows alleged circulation of electronic material through a publicly accessible X account purportedly linked to the “United Liberation Council” (ULC).
In August, threat posters of ULC circulated on social media against Kashmiri Pandits employed under the Prime Minister's employment package in Kashmir, triggering fear. The government sent them on leave amid the threats.
Handoo was among the activists who had demanded a probe. He even sought identification of people behind the threat posters. Previously, selected killings have targeted Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in the Valley. In August, two brick kiln workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in southern Kashmir’s Kulgam.
The 59-year-old Handoo had unsuccessfully contested the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly election against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah from Srinagar’s Hazratbal constituency in 2008. The police have not issued an official statement on the arrest so far.
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