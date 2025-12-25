ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri MPs Seeks Safety Of Kashmiris After Two Shawl Sellers Assaulted

Srinagar: Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) president and Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, who is an undertrial, jailed in Tihar, has urged the government of India and the chief ministers of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to seek their intervention to safeguard Kashmiris studying or earning their livelihood across the country.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Thursday said that Baramulla MP has written two letters to the CMs, which have reached the party through the legal counsel of Rashid.

Inam said that Rashid sought immediate and stern action against those involved in assaults and humiliation of Kashmiri shawl sellers in their states.

Two Kashmiri shawl sellers, both residents of Kupwara, were allegedly harassed and assaulted by some unidentified persons in Uttarakhand and HP.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said that the shawl sellers, one of them identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganai of Kupwara, were assaulted and forced to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Khuehami said that one incident was reported from Uttarakhand on Sunday and another today in Himachal Pradesh. The purported videos of both these incidents were circulated on social media.

“Ganaie was brutally assaulted, threatened and forcibly intimidated by a group of Bajrang Dal activists, reportedly led by one of its leaders, Ankur Singh, at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The victim has already filed a complaint at Pratapur, Goshala Police Chowki. However, despite the seriousness of the matter and the vulnerability of the victim, no action has been initiated so far, and no FIR has been registered,” he said, urging the DGP of Uttarakhand to take action in the incident.

Earlier this week, another Kashmiri shawl seller from Kupwara district was allegedly forced to chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” threatened with eviction, and asked to leave the state if he continued his business in the Dera area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

Khuehami said this is the 15th such incident this year involving harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers, pointing to a disturbing and dangerous pattern of targeting peaceful traders earning their livelihood across the country.