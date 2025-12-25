Kashmiri MPs Seeks Safety Of Kashmiris After Two Shawl Sellers Assaulted
Two Kashmiri shawl sellers, both residents of Kupwara, were allegedly harassed and assaulted by some unidentified persons in Uttarakhand and HP.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 9:10 PM IST
Srinagar: Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) president and Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, who is an undertrial, jailed in Tihar, has urged the government of India and the chief ministers of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to seek their intervention to safeguard Kashmiris studying or earning their livelihood across the country.
AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Thursday said that Baramulla MP has written two letters to the CMs, which have reached the party through the legal counsel of Rashid.
Inam said that Rashid sought immediate and stern action against those involved in assaults and humiliation of Kashmiri shawl sellers in their states.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said that the shawl sellers, one of them identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganai of Kupwara, were assaulted and forced to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai.
Khuehami said that one incident was reported from Uttarakhand on Sunday and another today in Himachal Pradesh. The purported videos of both these incidents were circulated on social media.
“Ganaie was brutally assaulted, threatened and forcibly intimidated by a group of Bajrang Dal activists, reportedly led by one of its leaders, Ankur Singh, at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The victim has already filed a complaint at Pratapur, Goshala Police Chowki. However, despite the seriousness of the matter and the vulnerability of the victim, no action has been initiated so far, and no FIR has been registered,” he said, urging the DGP of Uttarakhand to take action in the incident.
Earlier this week, another Kashmiri shawl seller from Kupwara district was allegedly forced to chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” threatened with eviction, and asked to leave the state if he continued his business in the Dera area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.
Khuehami said this is the 15th such incident this year involving harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers, pointing to a disturbing and dangerous pattern of targeting peaceful traders earning their livelihood across the country.
The governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have not yet reacted to these two incidents about the videos and allegations of assault on shawl sellers.
AIP spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that in his letter to the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand said that the two incidents are “deeply disturbing” where Kashmiri shawl sellers are being assaulted and humiliated by fringe elements.
“He questioned whether similar acts against non-Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir would have been treated with such silence, stating that in Kashmir, perpetrators would have been booked under stringent laws and branded extremists,” Inam quoted Rashid as saying in the letter.
He said that Er Rashid warned that repeated inaction raises serious questions about claims of inclusiveness and secularism and hurts the self-respect not only of the victims but of the entire people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“In both letters, the jailed MP categorically demanded strict and exemplary action against the culprits so that no one dares to take the law into their own hands in the name of ultra-nationalism,” he said.
The incidents of harassment have been recurring after the Pahalgam attack on tourists in April, and lately after the Red Fort car blast in which a Kashmiri doctor was found driving the car.
Jammu and Kashmir ruling party, National Conference, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, said that coercing any citizen to prove patriotism through compelled speech violates constitutional freedoms and human dignity.
“National loyalty cannot be enforced through intimidation, nor can it replace accountability, governance, and the rule of law. We urge the Uttarakhand government to ensure strict legal action against those responsible and guarantee the safety and rights of Kashmiri traders across the state,” he said in a statement.