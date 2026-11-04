ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri MBBS Student Found Dead In Bangladesh; His Mother Faces Loss Of Son Away From Home

Srinagar: A Kashmiri medical student from Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was found dead in Bangladesh on Wednesday, leaving his family devastated.

The deceased was identified as Adnan Altaf Rather, son of Altaf Ahmad Rather, a resident of Bunpora, Dangarpora, Sopore. He was pursuing an MBBS degree at Eastern Medical College in Cumilla, Bangladesh, and was in the final semester of his course.

According to the family, Adnan had travelled to Bangladesh around 15 days ago with his mother, Nighat, and was scheduled to appear in his first examination of the final semester.

His family lost contact with him two days ago and was subsequently informed that he had gone missing.

"We were informed on Tuesday evening that our beloved family member had been found dead near a water body," Suhail, a relative, said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking urgent intervention to bring his mortal remains back to India.

According to details shared by the JKSA and Suhail, Adnan went missing late on November 2 after leaving his college campus at around 11:36 pm to visit an Indian food restaurant.

When he could not be traced, a General Diary (GD) was lodged at Burichang Police Station, following which local authorities launched search operations.

After nearly two days of searching, his body was recovered on the morning of November 4 from a waterbody in Monipur village, around 500 yards from his college, near the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Cumilla's Burichang Upazila.

His body was subsequently shifted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been officially established and remain under investigation by Bangladeshi authorities, the association said.