Kashmiri MBBS Student Found Dead In Bangladesh; His Mother Faces Loss Of Son Away From Home
According to family members, Adnan Altaf Rather went missing shortly after leaving campus to have dinner at an Indian restaurant.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Srinagar: A Kashmiri medical student from Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was found dead in Bangladesh on Wednesday, leaving his family devastated.
The deceased was identified as Adnan Altaf Rather, son of Altaf Ahmad Rather, a resident of Bunpora, Dangarpora, Sopore. He was pursuing an MBBS degree at Eastern Medical College in Cumilla, Bangladesh, and was in the final semester of his course.
According to the family, Adnan had travelled to Bangladesh around 15 days ago with his mother, Nighat, and was scheduled to appear in his first examination of the final semester.
His family lost contact with him two days ago and was subsequently informed that he had gone missing.
"We were informed on Tuesday evening that our beloved family member had been found dead near a water body," Suhail, a relative, said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking urgent intervention to bring his mortal remains back to India.
According to details shared by the JKSA and Suhail, Adnan went missing late on November 2 after leaving his college campus at around 11:36 pm to visit an Indian food restaurant.
When he could not be traced, a General Diary (GD) was lodged at Burichang Police Station, following which local authorities launched search operations.
After nearly two days of searching, his body was recovered on the morning of November 4 from a waterbody in Monipur village, around 500 yards from his college, near the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Cumilla's Burichang Upazila.
His body was subsequently shifted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been officially established and remain under investigation by Bangladeshi authorities, the association said.
In a letter to Jaishankar, JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami expressed grief over the student's death and sought immediate diplomatic and administrative assistance to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains.
Khuehami said the tragedy had left the family shattered, particularly Adnan's mother, who is currently in Bangladesh and is facing the loss of her son away from home and without the immediate support of her family.
The association urged the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the concerned Bangladeshi authorities to expedite the necessary formalities.
These include obtaining the post-mortem report, death certificate, official clearances, embalming certificate and transportation permissions.
The JKSA also requested immediate logistical, administrative and humanitarian assistance for the bereaved mother. It urged the Indian High Commission to designate an officer who would remain in direct contact with the family until Adnan's mortal remains are safely brought back to India.
"The family's foremost concern is to bring Adnan's mortal remains back to his homeland so that his last rites can be performed with dignity and in accordance with their religious and cultural traditions," Khuehami said.
He added that the association was ready to assist the family and coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure that procedural and diplomatic formalities did not cause unnecessary delays.
The association appealed to the External Affairs Minister to treat the matter as a humanitarian priority and ensure that Adnan's mother received all necessary support during this difficult time.
Meanwhile, Adnan's family has also appealed to the Government of India to intervene and coordinate with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure that his mortal remains are brought home at the earliest.
The family is awaiting the completion of the necessary formalities so that the final rites can be performed in Sopore.
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