ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Hawkers Face Attacks In Several States, Jammu Kashmir Government Steps In

Srinagar: Amid the continuous attacks on Kashmiri hawkers and vendors in several states, the Jammu and Kashmir government claimed to have taken up the matter with the respective administrations.

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, told ETV Bharat that the government has taken up the issue with all the states where such incidents were reported. He said in some cases, police in the respective states registered FIRs against the attackers and have also taken measures for the safety of the shawl sellers.

A fresh incident has been reported in Haryana’s Fatehabad, where a Kashmiri youth selling warm clothes was threatened. “A right-wing element in Haryana’s Fatehabad was seen holding the Kashmiri vendor by his collar and forcing him to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram. When the youth refused, he was threatened, grabbed by the neck, choked, and subjected to humiliating and degrading treatment,” Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), said.

During the winter months, when work opportunities in the Valley are less, hundreds of these workers switch over to selling shawls and Kashmiri embroidered suits in different states of northern India, especially in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to make a living.

The fresh incidents of assault come after a spate of similar incidents were reported in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana against the Kashmiri shawl sellers. A group of shawl sellers from Kupwara district who sell shawls in Himachal Pradesh said they were threatened by “three locals” and were not w allow them to work in the state.