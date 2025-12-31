Kashmiri Hawkers Face Attacks In Several States, Jammu Kashmir Government Steps In
Jammu and Kashmir government addresses repeated attacks on Kashmiri hawkers across states, urging action and police protection to ensure their safety and livelihood.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the continuous attacks on Kashmiri hawkers and vendors in several states, the Jammu and Kashmir government claimed to have taken up the matter with the respective administrations.
Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, told ETV Bharat that the government has taken up the issue with all the states where such incidents were reported. He said in some cases, police in the respective states registered FIRs against the attackers and have also taken measures for the safety of the shawl sellers.
A fresh incident has been reported in Haryana’s Fatehabad, where a Kashmiri youth selling warm clothes was threatened. “A right-wing element in Haryana’s Fatehabad was seen holding the Kashmiri vendor by his collar and forcing him to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram. When the youth refused, he was threatened, grabbed by the neck, choked, and subjected to humiliating and degrading treatment,” Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), said.
During the winter months, when work opportunities in the Valley are less, hundreds of these workers switch over to selling shawls and Kashmiri embroidered suits in different states of northern India, especially in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to make a living.
The fresh incidents of assault come after a spate of similar incidents were reported in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana against the Kashmiri shawl sellers. A group of shawl sellers from Kupwara district who sell shawls in Himachal Pradesh said they were threatened by “three locals” and were not w allow them to work in the state.
“I have been working for 17 years in Himachal Pradesh, but this is the first time we are facing this dire and threatening situation,” Abdul Ahad Khan, a shawl seller, said.
The group released a video urging the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and his counterpart in Himachal Pradesh for their safety. “We are not terrorists but have been coming to HP for two decades for livelihood,” they said, adding that three masked-men assaulted several of them and then ran away.
Ashiq Ahmad, another shawl seller, said that three bike-borne men threatened “him to leave the place. We have police permission to work here,” he said. The group members said they have been selling shawls in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh for the last 20 years.
Khuehami said that this is the 17th such incident that occurred in Himachal Pradesh this year. “Kashmiri traders have also been intimidated and warned, not allowed to sell their shawls, and their belongings have been vandalised. This reflects a dangerous and deeply disturbing pattern of targeting Kashmiri traders. Targeted harassment and violence against Kashmiris show no signs of ending,” he said, appealing to the government of India and the respective state governments to put an end to this growing reign of terror against Kashmiri traders.
He said that two separate FIRs have been filed in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh after these incidents. Media reports quoting Superintendent of Police (SP), Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Dhawal, said police have launched a hunt to nab the three suspects.
