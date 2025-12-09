ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Artisans Wary As US Duty Clouds Christmas Exports

Papier-Mâché items on display at a showroom ahead of Christmas in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: With Christmas just weeks away, Kashmir's famed Papier-Mâché ateliers are buzzing with activity as artisans pack off their final consignments of handmade festive décor to markets across Europe, North America and the Middle East.

In a small gallery tucked inside Srinagar's Hawal area, master craftsman Syed Javaid Iqbal checks stacks of hand-painted bells, crescents, and Santa miniatures—each wrapped carefully, each destined for shelves thousands of miles away.

"This is the final batch for domestic markets," he says, adding that the last parcels have already been dispatched to international buyers.

Papier-Mâché items on display at a showroom in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Javaid, who has been exporting Christmas-themed Papier-Mâché for years, said the recently announced US import duty had raised concerns among exporters but did not significantly dent sales this season.

"Most of the orders were placed before the duty was announced, so the impact is limited for now," he told ETV Bharat. "But next year, we'll understand its real effect."

Papier-Mâché, introduced to Kashmir in the 15th century under Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin, remains one of the Valley's most celebrated art forms. Its intricate floral patterns, gold embossing and vivid colors have long attracted global collectors. But Christmas products have added a new dimension to the craft.