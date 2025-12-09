Kashmiri Artisans Wary As US Duty Clouds Christmas Exports
While this year's orders were placed before the duty was announced, artisans fear that the impact of the duty would be felt from next year.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
Srinagar: With Christmas just weeks away, Kashmir's famed Papier-Mâché ateliers are buzzing with activity as artisans pack off their final consignments of handmade festive décor to markets across Europe, North America and the Middle East.
In a small gallery tucked inside Srinagar's Hawal area, master craftsman Syed Javaid Iqbal checks stacks of hand-painted bells, crescents, and Santa miniatures—each wrapped carefully, each destined for shelves thousands of miles away.
"This is the final batch for domestic markets," he says, adding that the last parcels have already been dispatched to international buyers.
Javaid, who has been exporting Christmas-themed Papier-Mâché for years, said the recently announced US import duty had raised concerns among exporters but did not significantly dent sales this season.
"Most of the orders were placed before the duty was announced, so the impact is limited for now," he told ETV Bharat. "But next year, we'll understand its real effect."
Papier-Mâché, introduced to Kashmir in the 15th century under Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin, remains one of the Valley's most celebrated art forms. Its intricate floral patterns, gold embossing and vivid colors have long attracted global collectors. But Christmas products have added a new dimension to the craft.
"Earlier we only made bells and balls," Javed said. "Now customers want fusion designs, new shapes, new patterns, so we're constantly adding products."
This year's exports, he notes, largely mirrored previous trends, though a few hybrid designs found their way into bulk orders for Western markets. His clientele spans the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and domestic buyers who increasingly prefer ordering online.
"People want everything at their doorstep," he said. "Import duty doesn't matter much in domestic online sales, so that market remains stable."
The craft, however, hasn't been immune to geopolitical shocks. "Last year the Ukraine war did affect some orders, but the overall impact was negligible," Javed recalled.
Orders typically begin arriving as early as February. Large international stores submit bulk requests months in advance, prompting artisans to work round-the-clock through summer. Dispatches usually begin in August and continue until the festival season peaks.
In Javed's gallery, a single Christmas ball can cost anywhere between Rs 50 and Rs 500, depending on the design's complexity.
Across the alley, fellow artisan Ghulam Ali delicately adds final strokes of paint to a Christmas ball. His small workshop, like many others, has been under pressure this year. "Exports have been adversely affected," Ali said. "But festivals bring hope. We know this is our time to earn."
Each ball he makes takes between two and two-and-a-half hours, a painstaking process involving shaping, drying, layering and hand-painting. Despite recent challenges, Ali remains optimistic. "We have seen the worst," he said. "God willing, next year will be better, and demand will peak again."
Read More: