Kashmiri Apple Enters More Challenging Market After India's Tax Concessions To New Zealand

A Kashmiri fruit grower sits beside freshly harvested apples while another packs them into boxes for supply in Srinagar ( IANS )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Kashmir apple sector is going to face more challenges in the upcoming year after New Zealand said India will give 25 percent tax concessions for its apples under any free trade agreement signed by India. At present, India has a 50 per cent import duty on apples. New Zealand's trade ministry said in a statement that at present, India's annual apple imports from New Zealand is at 31,392.6 tonnes (MT) worth USD 32.4 million against the country's total apple imports of 519,651.8 MT (USD 424.6 million). Under the free trade agreement, import duty concessions will be given to New Zealand on 32,500 MT in the first year of the pact. The imports will be increased to 45,000 MT in the sixth year at 25 per cent duty and MIP of USD 1.25/kg. Beyond this quota, a 50 per cent duty will come into force. Apple traders and experts in the Kashmir valley have said this concession will give a befitting challenge in the Indian market to the multi-crore Kashmir apple industry, which makes up 78 per cent of the apple production in India. A major contributor to the farmer economy of Jammu and Kashmir, the apple industry gives livelihood to thirty five lakh persons every season as 2.15 lakh hectares of land are under apples, producing more than 2.4 lakh Metric Tons. Trucks laden with apples at Asia’s second-largest fruit mandi in Sopore (IANS)