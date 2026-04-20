ETV Bharat / state

'We've No Clue About His Fate': Kashmir Youth Who Went Missing During Mountain Trek Untraced After Six Years

Srinagar: Nearly six years on, the wait has not ended for Hilal Ahmad Dar's family. Each passing day brings the same unanswered questions as the family continues to hold on to fading hope that the young scholar, just 27 when he went missing during a trek in the upper reaches of Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir, will one day return home.

A resident of the Bemina locality in Srinagar, Dar was set to pursue a PhD in Management Studies at the University of Kashmir. On June 14, 2020 he left home early in the morning with his friends to trek to Naranag forests in Ganderbal district, a distance of nearly 50 kilometers. His friends returned home, but Dar did not.

“Is there any progress about his whereabouts?” Dar’s maternal uncle, Nisar Ahmad Bhat, asked this reporter on Monday morning.

“We have no clue what happened to him after he went missing,” Bhat told ETV Bharat. Bhat, along with Dar’s elder brother Irshad Ahmad Dar, searched the Naranag forests for months.

Naranag is an uphill scenic locality in Ganderbal that serves as a base for trekking to Harmukh peak and Gangabal Lake. These destinations have become sought-after among trekkers. From Naranag, trekkers step up to the steep Budsheri before reaching the Gangbal valley. Trekkers reach the Gangbal and Nundkol lakes after trekking from Trinkund top before lugging to their final destinations.

For weeks, Dar’s family members and relatives protested at the Srinagar Press Enclave, urging the police and administration to trace him. Police officials in Ganderbal accompanied the family for days during search operations. His friends who accompanied him during the trek also were part of the search teams.