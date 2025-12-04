ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Writer, Publisher Apologise After Copyright Row Over Late Sufi Poet's Works

He said that he will review other publications of the poet published by other publishers and will take them to task. “I am doing all this to maintain the originality of the poet and his legacy among the new generation of readers.”

“The author should have sought my permission, but he violated the copyright. The publisher also sought negotiation, but I declined,” he said, adding that he sought an apology and withdrawal of the incorrect poetry.

Khursheed told ETV Bharat that Shouq had transliterated the ghazals of his father by attributing incorrect verses and words and dropping original words, which distorted the original poetry before the readers.

However, the book landed Shouq and the publisher in legal trouble after Khursheed Ahmad Zargar, the son and legal heir of the revered Sufi poet Abdul Ahad Zargar, took them to court. After months of legal battle, the three parties ultimately negotiated for a public apology.

Shafi Shouq, former professor of literature at the University of Kashmir and author of 106 books in English, Urdu, Hindi and Kashmiri, in 2024 wrote ‘Kashmiri Sufi Poetry’, in which he transliterated poets from the Sufi saint Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) to Abdul Ahad Zargar, who died in 1984. The book was published by Ali Muhammad and Sons, an old publishing house and bookseller, in Srinagar.

Srinagar: A literary figure from Kashmir and a publisher have landed in a controversy after the son of the famous Kashmiri Sufi poet, Abdul Ahad Zargar, accused them of violating copyright laws and distorting his deceased father’s poetry.

Apology notices published in a local daily (ETV Bharat)

But Shouq told ETV Bharat that he has transliterated three poems of the great Sufi poet, whom he loves and admires, after Khursheed insisted he do so. “He (Khursheed Ahmad Zargar) came to my home with other authors to transliterate the great poet’s work. Out of love and admiration for Ahad Zagar’s poetry, I did it. He knew about it and published it in his own magazine, ‘Rangmaal’. I got a lot of appreciation for this work,” Shouq said while apprehending “literary rivalry” behind seeking the public apology.

Shouq is the recipient of the first Ahad Zargar Memorial Award, which was given to him by Khursheed, who runs this literary forum in his father’s name. Shouq said that he was satisfied with his version that he has produced in that book, using his scholarship. The author has also edited and published Abdul Ahad Zargar’s poetry collection earlier after collecting and finding them from old manuscripts and scrap papers. “This was not objected to by Khursheed Ahmad Zargar,” he said.

In his book ‘History of Kashmiri Language and Literature’ Shouq has written about Ahad Zargar. “I have not committed any crime. Maybe there were typographical errors which could have been rectified. But he was adamant on a written public apology,” said the author, who had taught at the University of Kashmir, where several scholars also researched Zargar’s poetry.

In his apology, however, Shouq said he published certain poems of the esteemed poet in his book “intentionally” without obtaining prior permission from him, despite his exclusive copyright over the said works. “I hold the literary contributions of Abdul Ahad Zargar Sahib in the highest regard. I assure you that I shall take immediate corrective measures, including withdrawal of the said content as required, and also stop the circulation of the said books. I reaffirm my respect for the copyright of the lawful owner and undertake that no such lapse shall occur in the future,” he wrote in the apology.

Ali Muhammad and Sons, the publisher of the book, in its apology said it published the Sufi poet’s poems inadvertently without obtaining prior permission. “We further acknowledge that the poems were not published in their proper and complete form, as a few verses were inadvertently omitted due to oversight. We regret this lapse and assure you that necessary corrections or remedial steps will be taken immediately. We reaffirm that such an oversight shall not occur in the future,” it said.

Mir Zaffar, one of the owners of the publisher ‘Ali Mohammad and Sons’, told ETV Bharat that this was their first publication about the poet, and they apologised after Zargar’s son sought it.