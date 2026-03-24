ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Woman Separatist Asiya Andrabi Awarded Life Imprisonment In UAPA Case, Her Associates Get 30 Years Each

New Delhi: Kashmiri woman separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi was awarded life imprisonment, while her associates Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda were sentenced to 30 years of jail by a court in Delhi on Tuesday in a terror funding and conspiracy case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh awarded life imprisonment to 65-year-old Andrabi under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a total fine running into several lakhs.

Under Section 18 of UAPA, Andrabi, who has been in Tihar jail since 2018, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B IPC. She also received 10 years of simple imprisonment each under Sections 38 and 39 of UAPA, along with fines.

The court further sentenced her to five years each under Sections 153A and 505 IPC, along with fines and default sentences. Under Section 121A IPC, she was awarded life imprisonment and a fine, with an additional term in default.

The co-accused, 39-year-old Sofi Fehmeeda and 61-year-old Nahida Nasreen, were sentenced to 30 years of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh under Section 18 of UAPA. They were also awarded 30 years under Section 120B IPC. Both received 10 years each under Sections 38 and 39 of UAPA, along with fines.

They were further sentenced to four years each under Sections 153A, 153B and 505 IPC. Under Section 121A IPC, both were awarded 10 years of imprisonment along with fines. The court directed that all sentences will run concurrently. It also granted the benefit of set-off for the period already spent in custody.

The sentencing follows the court’s judgment dated January 14, 2026, in which Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were convicted under various provisions of UAPA and IPC.