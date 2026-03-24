Kashmir Woman Separatist Asiya Andrabi Awarded Life Imprisonment In UAPA Case, Her Associates Get 30 Years Each
NIA had submitted before the court that Andrabi and her associates used social media and seditious gatherings with the support of terrorist entities based abroad.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Kashmiri woman separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi was awarded life imprisonment, while her associates Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda were sentenced to 30 years of jail by a court in Delhi on Tuesday in a terror funding and conspiracy case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh awarded life imprisonment to 65-year-old Andrabi under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a total fine running into several lakhs.
Under Section 18 of UAPA, Andrabi, who has been in Tihar jail since 2018, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B IPC. She also received 10 years of simple imprisonment each under Sections 38 and 39 of UAPA, along with fines.
The court further sentenced her to five years each under Sections 153A and 505 IPC, along with fines and default sentences. Under Section 121A IPC, she was awarded life imprisonment and a fine, with an additional term in default.
The co-accused, 39-year-old Sofi Fehmeeda and 61-year-old Nahida Nasreen, were sentenced to 30 years of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh under Section 18 of UAPA. They were also awarded 30 years under Section 120B IPC. Both received 10 years each under Sections 38 and 39 of UAPA, along with fines.
They were further sentenced to four years each under Sections 153A, 153B and 505 IPC. Under Section 121A IPC, both were awarded 10 years of imprisonment along with fines. The court directed that all sentences will run concurrently. It also granted the benefit of set-off for the period already spent in custody.
The sentencing follows the court’s judgment dated January 14, 2026, in which Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were convicted under various provisions of UAPA and IPC.
Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought life imprisonment for Andrabi, saying that she had waged war against India, and a stern message was required to be sent that such an act would invite the harshest penalty.
“The convicts are well-educated women, and their acts were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India. They were not just part of the conspiracy but were the main perpetrators,” the NIA submitted in its written arguments.
According to the prosecution, the trio were part of the banned organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat and were involved in spreading insurrectionary and anti-India content through social media and public gatherings.
The court noted that the organisation advocated the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India and merger with Pakistan. It also found that the accused used online platforms and speeches to incite unrest and promote enmity between communities.
The investigation further revealed links with foreign entities and the use of digital platforms to spread propaganda. The prosecution also alleged links with Pakistan-based entities and a UN-designated terrorist, saying this turned the case into a cross-border conspiracy. The defence opposed the plea for life imprisonment and argued that there was no evidence to show that the accused incited violence through their speeches or posts.
Pertinently, Andrabi's husband, Qasim Faktoo, is already serving a life sentence for involvement in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit human rights activist Hriday Nath Wanchoo in 1992. He was sentenced in 2003 and has been lodged in Udhampur jail since 2018.
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