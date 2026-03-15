ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Witnesses Rain, Snowfall Amid Back-To-Back Western Disturbances Forecasts Through March

Srinagar: Rain and snowfall have lashed Kashmir since Sunday morning, lowering the daytime temperature and leading to the closure of key hilly highways in the valley.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Kashmir plains have experienced moderate to heavy rainfall since early morning, while the hilly areas like Pir Ki Gali in the Shopian district and Razdan Top in Bandipora received moderate to light snowfall.

Fresh precipitation prompted authorities to close Mughal Road, which connects Kashmir with the Poonch-Rajouri districts via Shopian, and the Bandipora-Gurez roads due to snow accumulation.

The weather changes have forced farmers and apple orchardists to suspend agricultural and pesticide spraying activities amid a daytime temperature drop of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius below normal.

In contrast, the temperatures in the valley were above normal during the last week of February and the first two weeks of March, hovering between 15 and 20 degrees.

On Saturday, the IMD forecasted that a western disturbance would impact the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains on March 15-16, bringing isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms.