Kashmir Witnesses Rain, Snowfall Amid Back-To-Back Western Disturbances Forecasts Through March
The IMD said that two more western disturbances are expected to impact the weather in Kashmir from March 17 to March 20.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 15, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Rain and snowfall have lashed Kashmir since Sunday morning, lowering the daytime temperature and leading to the closure of key hilly highways in the valley.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Kashmir plains have experienced moderate to heavy rainfall since early morning, while the hilly areas like Pir Ki Gali in the Shopian district and Razdan Top in Bandipora received moderate to light snowfall.
Fresh precipitation prompted authorities to close Mughal Road, which connects Kashmir with the Poonch-Rajouri districts via Shopian, and the Bandipora-Gurez roads due to snow accumulation.
The weather changes have forced farmers and apple orchardists to suspend agricultural and pesticide spraying activities amid a daytime temperature drop of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius below normal.
In contrast, the temperatures in the valley were above normal during the last week of February and the first two weeks of March, hovering between 15 and 20 degrees.
On Saturday, the IMD forecasted that a western disturbance would impact the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains on March 15-16, bringing isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms.
The weather department has advised residents and travellers to stay updated with official weather updates and take necessary precautions.
The IMD’s Met Centre in Srinagar, in its week-long forecast, has said that the first western disturbance is expected to influence the region from March 15, bringing light to moderate rain and snowfall to many places on March 15 and 16.
The tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg are likely to receive fresh snowfall, while some mountain passes may record snowfall ranging from about six inches to nearly two feet during the 48 hours, it added.
The department said that two more western disturbances are expected to impact the weather in Kashmir from March 17 to March 20, which are likely to cause intermittent spells of rain or snowfall.
Between March 21 and 23, dry weather conditions will prevail in the valley, while scattered rain or snowfall may occur again in hilly areas of Kashmir between March 24 and 25, the IMD said.
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