ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather: Winter Chill Grips Valley; Zojila Freezes At Minus 16 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir shivered on Saturday as the region continued to witness the harsh winter, with the mercury dipping far below freezing point in the Valley. The harshest conditions were reported from the high reaches, where Zojila Pass continued to record an extreme minus 16.0 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest spot in the region.

According to data issued by the Meteorological Center Srinagar, Srinagar city froze at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, continuing its prolonged cold wave of the season. Nearby Qazigund recorded minus 3.4 degrees, while the famed tourist destination Pahalgam dropped to minus 5.2 degrees. Gulmarg remained comparatively less harsh at minus 1.3 degrees.

Pampore led the subzero slide in the plains with minus 6.0 degrees, followed by Rafiabad at minus 5.6 degrees. Srinagar Airport and Awantipora also registered severe cold at minus 5.2 and minus 5.0 degrees respectively. Kupwara settled at minus 4.9 degrees, and Kokernag remained the warmest in the Valley at minus 1.6 degrees.