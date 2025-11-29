Kashmir Weather: Winter Chill Grips Valley; Zojila Freezes At Minus 16 Degrees Celsius
According to the Meteorological data, Srinagar recorded a night temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
November 29, 2025
Srinagar: Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir shivered on Saturday as the region continued to witness the harsh winter, with the mercury dipping far below freezing point in the Valley. The harshest conditions were reported from the high reaches, where Zojila Pass continued to record an extreme minus 16.0 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest spot in the region.
According to data issued by the Meteorological Center Srinagar, Srinagar city froze at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, continuing its prolonged cold wave of the season. Nearby Qazigund recorded minus 3.4 degrees, while the famed tourist destination Pahalgam dropped to minus 5.2 degrees. Gulmarg remained comparatively less harsh at minus 1.3 degrees.
Pampore led the subzero slide in the plains with minus 6.0 degrees, followed by Rafiabad at minus 5.6 degrees. Srinagar Airport and Awantipora also registered severe cold at minus 5.2 and minus 5.0 degrees respectively. Kupwara settled at minus 4.9 degrees, and Kokernag remained the warmest in the Valley at minus 1.6 degrees.
In the Jammu region, temperatures stayed above freezing in most areas but still marked a notable fall. Jammu city and its airport reported lows of 9.4 degrees, while Katra stood at 8.6 degrees. Higher reaches were colder, with Banihal at minus 0.3 degrees, Bhaderwah at 0.4 degrees, and Rajouri at 1.2 degrees. Batote registered 4.4 degrees and Udhampur recorded 4.0 degrees.
Ladakh remained gripped by intense winter conditions. Kargil recorded minus 10.2 degrees and Leh touched minus 9.0 degrees. The Nubra Valley was only slightly less frigid at minus 8.5 degrees.
Kashmir valley is witnessing an early cold wave this year prompting the government to close schools for winter vacation. The valley is bracing for the 40-day harshest winter period locally known as 'Chilai Kalan', which begins on December 21.
