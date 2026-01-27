ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather Update: Valley Sees 2nd Spell Of Snowfall; All Flights Cancelled, Highway Shut

Srinagar: Kashmir woke up to a fresh spell of snowfall on Tuesday, bringing joy to tourists but also disrupting the Valley's aerial and surface connectivity with the rest of the country.

According to the J&K Traffic Police spokesperson, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed due to fresh snowfall in and around the NAVYUG tunnel in Qazigund in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The spokesman said that no vehicular movement shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa.

The Mughal Road that links Kashmir with the Pir Panjal districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the Srinagar-Ladakh Road and the Sinthan Road, which connects Kashmir with the Kishtwar district, are already closed, he said.

"People are advised not to travel on these roads until they are completely restored and declared safe for traffic," he said.

A view from Anantnag on Tuesday morning (ETV Bharat)

Flights Cancelled

All flights operating from Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday were cancelled in view of the inclement weather. On Tuesday morning, Srinagar Airport, on its official X handle, first shared a list of eight cancelled flights, and then, in a separate post, shared an updated list of 25 cancelled flights, including 16 from IndiGo.

Later, the airport authorities said that in the interest of passenger safety, all flight operations to and from Srinagar had been cancelled for the day. Director Srinagar Airport Javaid Anjum said the flights were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport.