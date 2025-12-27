Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Records Minus 2.6°C; Drass Freezes At Minus 18.1°C
The meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 27, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST
Srinagar: A cold wave continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius while Drass in Ladakh plunged to minus 18.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded temperature across the region today, according to data from the Meteorological Department.
In the Kashmir Valley, subzero night temperatures prevailed in most places, intensifying winter chill and icy conditions during early morning hours. Sonamarg emerged as the coldest place in Kashmir at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Pahalgam at minus 4.8 degrees and Shopian at minus 4.7 degrees.
Gulmarg, the popular ski resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.2 degrees, while Pampore settled at minus 4.5 degrees. Kupwara and Srinagar Airport both recorded minus 3.8 degrees, while Anantnag dipped to minus 3.6 degrees. Rafiabad recorded minus 3.4 degrees, and Awantipora stood at minus 3.2 degrees.
Other parts of the Valley also experienced freezing nights, with Budgam at minus 2.7 degrees, Baramulla at minus 2.5 degrees, Bandipora at minus 2.0 degrees, Kulgam at minus 1.9 degrees and Ganderbal at minus 1.8 degrees. Kokernag recorded a relatively higher minimum of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.
In the Jammu region, night temperatures remained comparatively milder, though some areas witnessed a noticeable chill. Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, while Jammu Airport was slightly warmer at 7.8 degrees. Katra recorded 7.6 degrees, Kathua 6.2 degrees and Samba 3.6 degrees.
Higher reaches in Jammu experienced cooler conditions, with Bhaderwah recording just 0.2 degrees Celsius and Rajouri settling at 1.6 degrees. Banihal recorded 2.8 degrees, Udhampur 3.0 degrees, Ramban 3.7 degrees, Doda 4.0 degrees and Batote 4.6 degrees. Kishtwar recorded 4.9 degrees, while Poonch and Reasi both recorded 6.6 degrees.
Ladakh continued to reel under extreme cold, with most places recording double digit subzero temperatures. Drass, often referred to as the coldest inhabited place of India, recorded minus 18.1 degrees Celsius. Padum recorded minus 14.5 degrees, Nyoma minus 15.3 degrees and Tangste minus 12.5 degrees. Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 9.9 degrees, while Kargil stood at minus 9.2 degrees.
Other Ladakh locations including Nubra Valley, Upshi, Chuchot and Stakna recorded minimum temperatures ranging between minus 8.8 and minus 12.3 degrees Celsius. Khaltse recorded minus 7.4 degrees, while Garkone recorded minus 4.3 degrees.
The Meteorological Department’s Srinagar center said weather across Jammu and Kashmir is likely to remain partly cloudy until December 30. It said a spell of light rain in the plains of Jammu and light snowfall over higher reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh is expected between December 31 and January 1.
Read More: