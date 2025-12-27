ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Records Minus 2.6°C; Drass Freezes At Minus 18.1°C

A view of the snow-covered Mughal Road that connects Shopian district with Poonch-Rajouri, after the season's fresh snowfall, in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: A cold wave continued to grip Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius while Drass in Ladakh plunged to minus 18.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded temperature across the region today, according to data from the Meteorological Department.

In the Kashmir Valley, subzero night temperatures prevailed in most places, intensifying winter chill and icy conditions during early morning hours. Sonamarg emerged as the coldest place in Kashmir at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Pahalgam at minus 4.8 degrees and Shopian at minus 4.7 degrees.

Gulmarg, the popular ski resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.2 degrees, while Pampore settled at minus 4.5 degrees. Kupwara and Srinagar Airport both recorded minus 3.8 degrees, while Anantnag dipped to minus 3.6 degrees. Rafiabad recorded minus 3.4 degrees, and Awantipora stood at minus 3.2 degrees.

Other parts of the Valley also experienced freezing nights, with Budgam at minus 2.7 degrees, Baramulla at minus 2.5 degrees, Bandipora at minus 2.0 degrees, Kulgam at minus 1.9 degrees and Ganderbal at minus 1.8 degrees. Kokernag recorded a relatively higher minimum of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu region, night temperatures remained comparatively milder, though some areas witnessed a noticeable chill. Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, while Jammu Airport was slightly warmer at 7.8 degrees. Katra recorded 7.6 degrees, Kathua 6.2 degrees and Samba 3.6 degrees.