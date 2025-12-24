Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Records 3°C As Gulmarg Shivers At Minus 4.2°C
The meteorological department has predicted cloudy weather till December 29 with light rainfall expected in plains and snowfall in higher reaches.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 24, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius today, while Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the region at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.
According to the MeT department's Srinagar centre, night temperatures remained above normal at several stations despite recent spells of rain and snowfall, while day temperatures stayed below normal in many areas. Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 2.0 degrees, Qazigund 3.2 degrees and Kokernag 2.9 degrees as cold and mostly cloudy conditions continued across the Union Territory.
Weather officials said partly to generally cloudy conditions are likely to persist across Jammu and Kashmir till December 29. During this period, intermittent light rain is expected in the plains, while higher reaches may receive light snowfall at isolated places. From December 30 to January 1, some areas could again witness light rain in the plains and snowfall in upper reaches, followed by mostly cloudy weather between January 2 and 3.
𝘼𝘿𝙑𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙍𝙔 ⚠
●Travellers/transporters are advised follow traffic/admin advisories.
●Moderate to dense fog over plains of Jammu Div during next 7 days. https://t.co/V2A1zw3cNg
Foggy conditions are likely to continue in the plains of Jammu division, particularly during morning and night hours, which may affect visibility and surface transport.
Officials said the recent precipitation has improved air quality across the Valley, with the Air Quality Index showing noticeable improvement after rainfall. After this spell, the weather is expected to remain dry and cold till December 30, aiding further improvement in air quality, an official said.
Meanwhile, traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the main surface link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, remained slow at several stretches due to single lane traffic and road conditions. The Traffic Police Headquarters said slow movement was observed near Banihal, Dewal, Nashri and Dalwas, as well as between Marog and Kishtwari Pathri, owing to a breakdown of a heavy motor vehicle on NH-44.
Authorities advised passengers and light motor vehicle operators to prefer travel during daytime and avoid night journeys, especially between Nashri tunnel and the Navyug tunnel, to prevent inconvenience. Overtaking, wrong lane driving and indiscipline could lead to congestion, commuters were warned.
Subject to fair weather and improved road conditions, traffic authorities said LMVs, passenger vehicles and private cars were allowed to ply on both sides of the Jammu Srinagar highway, with coordination between traffic control units in Jammu and Srinagar. However, movement on the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road and Mughal Road remained suspended due to snow accumulation.
In the Valley, regulated traffic movement was allowed on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road after clearance, while vehicles were advised to carry anti skid chains due to slippery conditions.
Air travel also saw disruption as Srinagar Airport announced the cancellation of one flight. IndiGo flight 6E6962 bound for Kolkata was cancelled today due to operational reasons. Airport authorities advised passengers to reconfirm their flight status with the concerned airline before proceeding to the airport and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.
