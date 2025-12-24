ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Records 3°C As Gulmarg Shivers At Minus 4.2°C

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius today, while Gulmarg emerged as the coldest place in the region at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

According to the MeT department's Srinagar centre, night temperatures remained above normal at several stations despite recent spells of rain and snowfall, while day temperatures stayed below normal in many areas. Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 2.0 degrees, Qazigund 3.2 degrees and Kokernag 2.9 degrees as cold and mostly cloudy conditions continued across the Union Territory.

Weather officials said partly to generally cloudy conditions are likely to persist across Jammu and Kashmir till December 29. During this period, intermittent light rain is expected in the plains, while higher reaches may receive light snowfall at isolated places. From December 30 to January 1, some areas could again witness light rain in the plains and snowfall in upper reaches, followed by mostly cloudy weather between January 2 and 3.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue in the plains of Jammu division, particularly during morning and night hours, which may affect visibility and surface transport.