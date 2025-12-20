ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Records Minus 0.4 Degrees Celsius, Pulwama Coldest At Minus 3.2 Degrees Celsius

An elderly man walks on a bridge near the Dal lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. ( PTI )

According to airport officials, one IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to operational reasons, while three others were called off because of poor weather at destination airports. These included an IndiGo flight to Amritsar cancelled due to bad weather there, and two Air India flights linked to adverse conditions in Delhi, which also impacted onward operations to Jammu. Passengers were advised to reconfirm flight status with airlines before heading to the airport.

Srinagar: Srinagar recorded a sub-zero minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday as cold conditions tightened their grip across Kashmir, with south Kashmir's Pulwama emerging as the coldest place in the Valley at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, officials said. The cold wave disrupted air travel, forcing the cancellation of multiple flights from Srinagar’s Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport due to bad weather at destination airports and operational reasons.

Elsewhere in the Valley, Awantipora recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Shopian minus 2.9 degrees Celsius, Pampore minus 2.0 degrees Celsius and Budgam minus 1.9 degrees Celsius. Srinagar airport settled at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while tourist resort Gulmarg was relatively warmer at 2.0 degrees Celsius. In the Jammu region, minimum temperatures remained higher, with Jammu city at 9.3 degrees Celsius and Katra at 10.0 degrees Celsius. Leh in Ladakh recorded a biting minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

The cold conditions come amid a significant rainfall deficit across Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Meteorological Department data, the Union Territory has received 64.5 mm of rainfall since October 1 against a normal of 96 mm, marking a deficit of 33 percent. While Srinagar has recorded a 55 percent rainfall deficit, districts like Shopian, Bandipora and Baramulla have seen deficits ranging between 70 and 80 percent.

Swamp hens seen in a wetland in Srinagar on Saturday, Dec 20, 2025 (ETV Bharat)

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has warned of light to moderate rain in the plains and snow over higher reaches late Saturday night through Sunday evening, with the possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall in some higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal on Sunday. Travelers and transporters have been advised to plan accordingly and follow official advisories.

Saturday recorded sub-zero temperatures across most parts of the Valley ahead of Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest phase of winter in Kashmir, which begins on Sunday. The period is traditionally associated with intense cold while setting the tone for the Valley’s peak winter season.