Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Freezes At Minus 1.5 Degrees Celsius; Sonamarg Coldest At Minus 7.3 Degrees Celsius
Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway was slow due to congestion while the Mughal Road in south Kashmir was open for traffic.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Srinagar: Cold conditions continued across Jammu and Kashmir on today, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while central Kashmir’s Sonamarg emerged as the coldest place in the Valley at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s data.
The sub-zero night temperatures marked a continuation of winter chill across the region, though day temperatures remained relatively moderate at several places.
Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius also stayed below freezing.
In the Jammu region, night temperatures stayed above freezing in most areas, with Jammu city recording a minimum of 5.9 degrees Celsius. However, dense to moderate fog was reported over the plains, affecting visibility during early morning hours.
The MeT department said weather is likely to remain partly cloudy across Jammu and Kashmir from December 25 to 29. From December 30 to January 1, there is a possibility of light rain in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places. From January 2 to 5, weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy. The department has also forecast moderate to dense fog over the plains of the Jammu division during the next three days.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 24, 2025
●24-29 Dec:Partly cloudy
●30 Dec-1 Jan:Possibility of light Rain (plains)/ light snow (higher reaches) at scattered places.
●2-5 Jan:Partly to generally cloudy
●Moderate to dense fog over plains of JMU Div during next 4 days. pic.twitter.com/gUNOkWRLZ3
Meanwhile, traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained slow due to single-lane stretches and congestion at multiple points. Traffic authorities said sluggish movement was observed between Nashri and Banihal, including at Dewal, and between Marog and Kishtwari Pathar, compounded by breakdowns of heavy motor vehicles.
Subject to fair weather and improved road conditions, passenger vehicles were allowed from both sides on the NH-44, while heavy vehicles were permitted from Jammu towards Srinagar after coordination between traffic control units.
Authorities also issued advisories for other key roads. The Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag road remained closed due to snow accumulation. On the Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri road, traffic was being regulated, with light vehicles allowed during designated hours, while no movement was permitted beyond cut-off timings due to slippery conditions.
On the Mughal Road, traffic was allowed from both sides for passenger vehicles and private cars with anti-skid chains, subject to clearance from road authorities.
