Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Freezes At Minus 1.5 Degrees Celsius; Sonamarg Coldest At Minus 7.3 Degrees Celsius

Snow blankets the roads and surrounding landscape, as fresh snowfall marks the beginning of Chillai Kalan in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

Srinagar: Cold conditions continued across Jammu and Kashmir on today, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while central Kashmir’s Sonamarg emerged as the coldest place in the Valley at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s data.

The sub-zero night temperatures marked a continuation of winter chill across the region, though day temperatures remained relatively moderate at several places.

Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius also stayed below freezing.

In the Jammu region, night temperatures stayed above freezing in most areas, with Jammu city recording a minimum of 5.9 degrees Celsius. However, dense to moderate fog was reported over the plains, affecting visibility during early morning hours.

The MeT department said weather is likely to remain partly cloudy across Jammu and Kashmir from December 25 to 29. From December 30 to January 1, there is a possibility of light rain in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places. From January 2 to 5, weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy. The department has also forecast moderate to dense fog over the plains of the Jammu division during the next three days.