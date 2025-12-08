ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Weather Today: Valley Shivers In Dry, Snowless December; Know District-Wise Temperatures

A Vande Bharat Express train runs along the elevated Katra-Jammu track on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Jammu, in Jammu and Kashmir. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under a biting cold wave on Monday as temperatures dipped below freezing across most parts of the Valley as snow and rains continued to give the region a miss.

With Shopian recording –4.2°C and the summer capital Srinagar registering a minimum of –2.4°C, the Valley marked another frigid start to the day, according to the Meteorological Center Srinagar.

Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded –2.5°C, remaining among the coldest pockets of Kashmir. The popular tourist destination continued to witness sub-zero conditions amid clear skies. Pahalgam settled at –0.4°C, while Qazigund and Kupwara both registered –1.2°C.

Several district headquarters reported significant dips as well. Budgam, Baramulla and Pulwama each touched –3.1°C, while Bandipora recorded –2.2°C and Ganderbal –2.3°C. Sonamarg, the high-altitude resort along the Srinagar–Leh highway, logged –2.8°C. At the Srinagar airport, the minimum temperature slid further to –3.2°C.

In the Jammu region, temperatures stayed comparatively mild but still below seasonal norms in several places. Jammu city recorded 7.9°C, while Rajouri dropped to 1.8°C and Udhampur touched 2.0°C. Bhaderwah settled at 2.6°C.