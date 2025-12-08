Jammu Kashmir Weather Today: Valley Shivers In Dry, Snowless December; Know District-Wise Temperatures
Published : December 8, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under a biting cold wave on Monday as temperatures dipped below freezing across most parts of the Valley as snow and rains continued to give the region a miss.
With Shopian recording –4.2°C and the summer capital Srinagar registering a minimum of –2.4°C, the Valley marked another frigid start to the day, according to the Meteorological Center Srinagar.
Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded –2.5°C, remaining among the coldest pockets of Kashmir. The popular tourist destination continued to witness sub-zero conditions amid clear skies. Pahalgam settled at –0.4°C, while Qazigund and Kupwara both registered –1.2°C.
Several district headquarters reported significant dips as well. Budgam, Baramulla and Pulwama each touched –3.1°C, while Bandipora recorded –2.2°C and Ganderbal –2.3°C. Sonamarg, the high-altitude resort along the Srinagar–Leh highway, logged –2.8°C. At the Srinagar airport, the minimum temperature slid further to –3.2°C.
In the Jammu region, temperatures stayed comparatively mild but still below seasonal norms in several places. Jammu city recorded 7.9°C, while Rajouri dropped to 1.8°C and Udhampur touched 2.0°C. Bhaderwah settled at 2.6°C.
Ladakh continued to remain in deep freeze. Leh plunged to –6.2°C, while Kargil recorded –5.0°C and Nubra Valley –3.7°C, extending the cold spell that has gripped the region for days.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies for Monday, turning partly cloudy toward evening or night. No weather-related warnings have been issued for the region.
A similar pattern is expected through December 13. The minimum temperature in Srinagar is likely to hover between –1°C and –3°C over the next five days, with daytime temperatures expected to rise slightly to around 11°C to 12°C, IMD said.
From December 9 onward, the weather centre expects intermittent cloud cover, especially during afternoons and evenings, as weak western disturbances pass over Jammu and Kashmir. However, no significant precipitation is expected during this period.
