ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather Today: Chill Grips Valley, Srinagar Shivers At Minus 4.4, Zojila 16 Notches Below 0

A man looks on as icicles are formed on branches of a tree, during a cold winter morning, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Large parts of Jammu and Kashmir shivered on Thursday morning after the region recorded the coldest night of the season so far, with several stations dropping well below the freezing point and Srinagar plunging to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

According to data from meteorological authorities, Kashmir recorded a sharp overnight drop in minimum temperatures. Shopian district in the south remained the coldest inhabited area in the Valley at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, followed closely by nearby Pulwama and northern Baramulla district, which both touched minus 5.8 degrees Celsius. Anantnag recorded minus 5.7 degrees, while Pampore and the Srinagar Airport area also stayed deeply frozen at minus 5.5 degrees and minus 5.2 degrees, respectively.

People ride a traditional Kashmiri shikara boat on Dal Lake as boatmen row, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. (PTI)

In Srinagar city, the temperature dipped to minus 4.4 degrees, matching Kupwara’s reading. Qazigund and Awantipora settled at minus 4 degrees, while Ganderbal recorded minus 3.3 degrees. The ski destinations Gulmarg and Kokernag registered minus 1 degrees and minus 1.6 degrees, respectively. Sonamarg, another popular tourist spot, remained cold at minus 4 degrees.

The harshest temperature in the Valley, however, came from the strategic Zojila Pass, recording a bone-chilling minus 16 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest location in the entire region.